Free Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 29 in Plainfield

Get out your costume and come have an afternoon of fun. Crosswinds Church is holding a free trunk-or-treat event on Sunday, October 29 at Crosswinds Church from 2-4 p.m., 14360 Route 59 in Plainfield.

In addition to free trick-or-treat candy, fun activities will be provided free for all who attend. Eat a snack and participate in the costume contest. A non-scary costume contest will be offered in four age groups: 3-and-under; 4-6; 7-10 and 11-13. Everyone is invited to come and join in the fun.

“We love Plainfield and wanted to give our neighbors a fun afternoon of safe trick-or-treating,” said Pastor Ken Schultz. “We hope we can bring a smile to the community and help everyone to have a fun time.”

To find out more about Crosswinds Church, upcoming events they are sponsoring, or about the message series that is being presented, visit their website at www.xwindschurch.org.

Sunday messages are available online for listening. Crosswinds Church is a faith-based community dedicated to helping encourage people with a friendly environment and exciting activities. Through Worship Gatherings, Discovery Groups and fun events, the church seeks to enrich people’s lives in meaningful ways. The church is headed by two church leaders who desire to reach out to the growing population of Plainfield, Pastors John Stillman and Ken Schultz. The church can be contacted at 815-230-7624, at 14360 Route 59, Plainfield, IL, 60544 or at their website, www.xwindschurch.org. The vision of Crosswinds Church is “to help people discover God, his love, and his ways while we pursue them together.”