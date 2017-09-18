Friends of the Joliet Public Library fall book sale Oct. 24-26

Calling all book lovers and bargain hunters! The Friends of the Joliet Public Library will host their Fall Book Sale September 24-26 at the Ottawa Street Branch, 150 N Ottawa St, Joliet.

The sale opens Sunday, September 24 to members of the Friends only from 1-3 p.m., but anyone is welcome to join at the door. The sale then opens to the public from 3-5 p.m. On Monday, September 25, the sale is open to the public from noon-8 p.m and on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.

The sale will feature thousands of books, as well as music, movies, audiobooks, computer games and puzzles. On Tuesday, patrons are invited to grab a bag provided by the Friends and fill it up with the items of their choice for only $2.00.

Proceeds from the sale will help fund literacy programs and other beneficial events at the Joliet Public Library. The book sale is the largest fundraising opportunity for the Friends. Sales are held 2-3 times year at both library locations.

For more information about the book sale or the Friends, visit http://jolietlibrary.org/friends-library or call 815-846-3124.

About the Friends

The Friends of the Joliet Public Library is a non-profit organization made up of people who support the library by raising funds to help sponsor programs and provide library materials. Since 1968, the Friends have donated over $150,000 to the benefit of Joliet Public Library.