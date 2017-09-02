From the Lockport Township Park District

LockRocks Free Concert Series – The Chicago Experience

The Lockport Township Park District presents LockRocks Free Concert Series at Dellwood Park, Rt. 171 & Woods Dr. in Lockport. Enjoy the last Concert Sat., Sept. 9 with the with band The Chicago Experience taking the stage at 8pm. Beer garden and food will be available. For more info., visit www.lockportpark.org or call 815-838-3621, ext. 0.

Kelly Miller Circus is coming to Town Sept. 26

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls ….step right up to the Kelly Miller Circus! The Lockport Township Park District is proud to present “Circus Day” on Fri., Sept. 26th at Prairie Bluff Golf Club, 19433 Renwick Dr., Crest Hill. Two shows at 4:30pm and 7:30pm. Everyone is invited to come out and watch the animals being unloaded and fed and the elephants raising the big top. Activities begin at 7:30am and the tent will be raised at 9am. There is no charge for this pre-activity and there will be a guide to answer questions. Great for scout and school groups! Then come back that evening for the big show featuring exciting new acts and entertainers to amaze and amuse you. Buy your tickets in advance at Challenge Fitness, 2021 S. Lawrence Ave., Lockport or day of the show at Prairie Bluff. Ticket Price: Pre-Registration until Sept. 25: $6/2-11 yrs old; $12/12 & older. Day of Show: $8/2-11 yrs old; $16/12 & older. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.kellymillercircus.com. For more information call 815-838-3621, ext. 0.

Apple Picking Adventure in Michigan

The Lockport Township Park District is offering a trip to go apple picking in Michigan on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. There’s nothing better than the juicy crunch of a freshly-picked apple! The group will visit a 450-acre fruit farm located in the heart of Michigan’s “fruit belt” where there will be the opportunity to pick apples, tour the farm and orchard, eat a delicious country-style lunch, and enjoy the cool fall weather. Fees $80/Resident; $90/Non-Resident. For more information, please visit www.lockportpark.org or call 815-838-3621, ext. 0.

Blue Christmas at Graceland

The Lockport Township Park District is offering a trip to Graceland from Dec. 5 until Dec. 8. Travelers must be 21 years of age or older. This 5-day motorcoach tour shows you the best of Memphis including a private holiday decked-out Graceland tour, an exclusive Elvis Holiday Tribute Show and a 3-night stay at the new Guest House at Graceland and much more! Registration is open until Sept. 1. Fees are $1,055 per person for resident with double occupancy rooms; add $330 per person for a single room; non-residents add $10 per person. For more information, please visit www.lockportpark.org or call 815-838-3621, ext. 0.

Stage Play – Musical Theater for Kids

The Lockport Township Park District is offering Stage Play, a musical theater program for children ages 5–15 years, running Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Central Square’s gym located at 222 E. Ninth St. in Lockport. Ages 5 to 8 years will meet from 4 p.m. until 4:50 p.m., and ages 9 to 15 years will meet from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Participants will rehearse, make props, and give a final performance for friends and family. A performance of the final program, entitled Twinderella, will be held on Tues., Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Fees for ages 5-8: $121/Resident; $154/Non-resident. Fees for ages 9-15: $154/Resident; $164/Non-resident. For more information, please visit www.lockportpark.org, call 815-838-3621, ext. 0, or email info@stageplaykids.com.

END