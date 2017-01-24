Fundraiser to help Woodridge woman’s cancer battle

In July 2016, a few days before her 18th birthday, Stephanie (Stevie) Anderson, of Woodridge and a Downers North graduate, was diagnosed with stage IV Osteosarcoma bone cancer. From July through October, she underwent two five-week cycles of chemotherapy that helped shrink the tumors in her pelvis and lungs. She is currently working with an alternative doctor who is using holistic approach to reverse the cancer. She says feels goods and is praying for positive results on her next set of scans.

Stevie wants to have a normal life and cannot wait to enroll in college classes. She wants to continue working at her part time job, also. She is interested in eventually working in the medical field as pharmacist or some other type of role in which she can help other cancer patients.

“Fighting Cancer with Beauty and Grace” is the theme for the fundraiser Dancing with Stevie, a fundraiser to help raise money for medical expenses related to Stevie’s ongoing treatment.

“I formed Dancing with Stevie because I saw a great opportunity for our local communities to come together and help one of our neighbor families. After growing up in the Woodridge and Downers Grove area and raising our children here, I know how fortunate we all are to have such a caring community,” said Kim Simpson, fundraiser coordinator. “We have the gift of time, meals and an opportunity to have a night out together, buy a raffle ticket, a t-shirt or simply make a donation. Together we can make a difference for the Anderson family.”

Dancing with Stevie is Saturday, February 4, 6:30-11 p.m. at Chateau Orleans Banquets, 8025 Cass Ave., Darien. The evening includes DJ, dancing, food, entertainment and cash bar. The raffle offers cash prizes from $25 to $250. Presale tickets are $35/adults and $25/child; at the door tickets are $45. Semi-formal/cocktail attire are suggested for the evening.

Donations can also be made at http://www.gofundme.com/StevieAnderson.