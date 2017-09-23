Gavin, defense come up big in Dons’ win

By Bob Vavra

For the Bugle



On an afternoon where the water boys were the most important people in the stadium, the Dons’ defense didn’t spend much time on the sizzling turf at Triton College, the home field for St. Patrick. Notre Dame nearly delivered its second straight shutout, forced four turnovers and held the home-standing Shamrocks to just 21 total yards and one first down in the first half.

That dominating effort on a 95-degree day was more than enough to push the Dons to their fourth win in five starts. Notre Dame led 17-0 after the first play of the second quarter and slogged their way to a 25-7 win.

“I was very happy with our defense,” Notre Dame coach Mike Hennessey said. “Defensively, we got to the ball and really did a good job in the first half.”

Notre Dame’s defense was staked to a 7-0 lead after the opening series, capped by a wonderful 34-yard run by Ty Gavin that was all second effort. The first of his three touchdowns initially was stopped at the line of scrimmage, but he kept his legs pumping, slipped through the line, and bolted the rest of the way for the score.

The Dons’ defense dominated from there. With Massimo Taibi, Liam Malone and Zaid Kahn across the defensive front backed by Patrick Carden, Brendan Schnoor, Mario Olivella and Kyle Gallgher, Notre Dame got off the field in just 16 seconds by forcing three straight incomplete passes.

The Dons scored again on the next series, keyed by two runs from quarterback Luke Schutt that set up another great TD scamper from Gavin. The 5-10 junior’s effort paid off again when he popped him free on an 11-yard scoring play, and it was 14-0 in a hurry.

Kevin Culan’s interception off a tipped pass on the next defensive series gave the Dons the ball again, and Ian O’Mahony’s 27-yard field goal on the opening play of the second quarter stretched the lead even further.

O’Mahony’s punt midway through the second quarter was downed inside the St. Patrick 1, and on the next play, Kahn and Carden led the charge that forced a safety and put Notre Dame up 19-0.

The Dons were efficient most of the afternoon, grinding out 309 yards on the ground and using six different backs to keep them as fresh as possible under the stifling heat. Regardless of the weather, the Dons will live and die as a running team. “We saw what we had over the summer,” Hennessey said. “We have three or four kids who can really tote the ball. We seem to have an abundance of running backs and linebackers.”

That group is led by Gavin, who capped his 192-yard day with a 47-yard sweep in the fourth quarter off a direct snap. That came just 17 seconds after the Shamrocks had snapped the Dons’ seven-quarter scoreless streak with an 8-yard run from George Ohanessian.

Calder and Jake Martin also had interceptions for the Dons, and Culen had a fumble recovery early in the third quarter. For the game, Notre Dame yielded just 189 yards to total offense, and 94 of those came on three plays.