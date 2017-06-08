“Get Your Play On” at Bolingbrook Park District this summer

Summer is here, which means it’s time to get your play on. This summer, discover the power of play with Bolingbrook Park District. A variety of fun activities are planned for residents of all ages and abilities — including the Family Fun Series, which offers free concerts, movies and Visit Your Local Parks throughout the summer in partnership with AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Bolingbrook.

Bolingbrook Park District is expanding on the celebration of Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), and all the ways parks and recreation has the power to transform our daily lives.

Free concerts began June 7 and are every Wednesday from 7:30-9:00 pm at the Village of Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center, 375 W. Briarcliff Rd. This year’s acts include a variety of music from Chi-Town Soul, Brett Mitchell & the Giant GHOST and Sweet Diezel Jenkins. A full list of bands can be found at www.bolingbrook parks.org.

Bring your lawn chairs, picnic blanket and a bowl of popcorn! Our free outdoor movie series features three movies that will be shown on outside on an inflatable screen. Bring the whole family and enjoy a family-friendly movie (all movies are rated PG). Movies will start around 8:15 pm. The first movie is LEGO Batman on Thursday, June 22 at the Village of Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center, 375 W. Briarcliff Rd.

Other movies are Sing on Thursday, July 13 at AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Bolingbrook (500 Remington Rd.) and Moana on Monday, July 31 at Bulldog Park (351 Blair Ln.).

Every Friday starting, June 9, take a trip to your local park and while visiting take a ride on the trackless train, try climbing the portable climbing call, check out a book with the Fountaindale Public Library Bookmobile and see the puppet show. All Visit Your Local Park times are from 10 a.m. to 12:30 pm. The first park is Indian Chase Meadows Park (525 Pheasant Chase Dr.), The full schedule of Visit Your Local Parks can be found at www.bolingbrookparks.org.

NRPA is celebrating the month by hosting a weekly contest encouraging people to show them why play is so important in their lives. Visit www.nrpa.org/July for more information on how to participate. Entries can be submitted via the hashtag #NRPAPlayChallenge.