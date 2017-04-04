Gillespie leaving Lewis for ISU

Lewis University head women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie announced on April 3 that she has accepted the same position at Illinois State University, effective immediately, following two seasons at the helm of the Flyers.

“I cannot thank (Director of Athletics) Dr. (John) Planek, the administration and the entire Lewis community enough for the past two years,” Gillespie said. “To have been able to coach at the same university where my grandfather (Gordie) got his collegiate coaching start is hard to put into words.

“I was extremely blessed to coach a group of incredible young women,” Gillespie continued. “I am so proud of all of their accomplishments on and off the court.

“I will always cherish the memories that I have made here at Lewis.”

In two years, Gillespie and the Flyers finished with a record of 51-12 (.810) including two NCAA Tournament berths and one appearance in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship game. In her first season, the Flyers won the GLVC East Division with a record of 18-0, helping Gillespie to 2016 GLVC Coach of the Year and WBCA Midwest Region Coach of the Year accolades.