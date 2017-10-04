Goers Dental Care in Darien offering free exams, cleanings to military

Goers Dental Care in Darien is participating in Freedom Day, a national event for businesses to show appreciation for the sacrifices made by military personnel and their families. Freedom Day takes place on October 12 and businesses across the country are participating.

On Freedom Day, the dentists and staff of Goers Dental Care are offering free cleanings, exams, x-rays, fluoride treatments and any needed treatment for veterans and members of their families. There are no strings attached.

“We were so happy to serve our deserving veterans last year,” said practice owner Ron Goers. “We met the most appreciative group of people who were very happy with the treatment they received. It was such a wonderful feeling for me and my entire staff to give back to these veterans who gave so much for us. We look forward to meeting new people this year and providing our services to them.”

In addition to the entire staff’s appreciation of the military, some members have personal reasons, too. Tanya’s husband Jeremiah has served four years as a specialist in the U.S. Army. Nance’s husband Dan is a Captain in the U.S. Navy and has served all over the world for 28 years.

Freedom Day began in September 2013 after a realization by founder Dr. Robert Martino that not enough appreciation is shown to those who sacrifice so much.

“The men and women of our Armed Forces make great personal sacrifices in order to secure and protect our freedoms,” Dr. Martino said. “Their families have endured hardships, and some have given all they have so we may live in peace and are free to pursue our dreams.”

For Freedom Day, appointments are required. For more information or to make an appointment, call 630-789-0900 or email: smile@goersdentalcare.com.