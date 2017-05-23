Grants sending 10 Dist. 202 teachers to summer school

Ten District 202 teachers will each get to take part in special professional growth programs this summer with the help of a special grant designed to support innovative teaching.

The Plainfield Foundation for Excellence created the Professional Development Awards six years ago to help individual teachers in the classroom expand and improve their classroom skills and knowledge.

The Professional Development Awards are for up to $500 each. They can be used to pay for registration fees, tuition, conference/class related materials, travel, lodging, meals or other professional development expenses for classes or programs taken in summer 2017.

“The Foundation understands that funds for continuing ones professional study and growth are scarce,” said Foundation for Excellence Chairman Matthew Starr. “We are happy and proud to help our teachers continue their learning and growth in this way,” he said.

This year’s winning teachers represent a broad range of professional development areas.

The 2017 Professional Development Award winners are:

Jennifer Gruca, John F. Kennedy Middle School – Gruca will attend the Civil Rights Educator Institute in Little Rock, Arkansas to learn more about various historic civil rights issues.

Cheryl Lucas, Ira Jones Middle School – Lucas will attend the International Society for Technology in Education’s annual conference in San Antonio, Texas to learn how technology is being implemented in the classroom.

Trisha Miller, Creekside Elementary School – Miller will attend the Institute for Excellence in Writing’s “Primary Writing with Structure and Style” program at Elmhurst College to learn how to develop specific writing skills and other related functions.

Sidney Minnick, Charles Reed Elementary School – Minnick use her grant to help buy the “Breakout EDU Gaming in the Classroom” program to help teach STEAM activities and train other staff in this discipline.

Sheila Raddatz, Drauden Point Middle School – Raddatz will take a course at Joliet Junior College about using Maker Technology to help build digital literacy and promote interest in STEAM courses.

Lidia Salgado, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School – Salgado will attend the Equity, Justice and Diversity in Education conference at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado to learn how to better serve culturally and linguistically diverse learners.

Kendell Stacheski, Heritage Grove Middle School – Stacheski will attend the Tri-County Agriscience Educator Institute at Joliet Junior College to promote agricultural awareness, education and understanding as part of science and math classes.

Kimberly Transon, Charles Reed Elementary School – Transon will attend the Kagan Structures Cooperative Learning Summer Academy in Lisle, Illinois to learn how to maximize student motivation.

Christopher Vanderwall, John F. Kennedy Middle School – Vanderwall will attend the Conducting and Wind Music Symposium at Northwestern University to enhance his conducting, teaching and musical skills.

Laura Widdel, Ira Jones Middle School – Widdel will attend the Making STEM Teaching Relevant Using Industry Partnerships course at the University of St. Francis to learn how to make real world connections between the classroom and the business world for students.

The Foundation for Excellence is a private organization that has been supporting District 202 schools, students and staff with grants, scholarships and financial support for special programming since 1983.

Along with scholarships and grants, the Foundation has also supported special District 202 programs including a District Art Gallery, the Great Read community reading program and the 1847 Schoolhouse Restoration.

For more information about the Plainfield Foundation for Excellence or to make a donation, please visit: www.d202foundation.org