Grove Dental hosts candy buy back in Bolingbrook, Downers Grove

Grove Dental Associates will host a candy buy back event on November 1 through November 8 at its Bolingbrook and Downers Grove locations. This Halloween, trick-or-treaters can bring their excess candy and receive one raffle ticket per 1 pound of candy (5 pound limit). All candy will be donated to local heroes in the Manteno Veterans’ Home.

In addition, to supporting our veterans, Grove Dental Associates hopes to greatly reduce, cavities, gingivitis and decay by decreasing the amount of candy children consume each Halloween.

“We want to start a movement in the Chicago area,” says Dr. Greg Shubat, general dentist and director of dentistry at Grove Dental Associates in Downers Grove. “Yes, brushing every day and seeing your dentist twice a year are great preventatives but eliminating the sugar altogether provides your teeth with the best possible health outcome,” said Shubat.

A study conducted by the American Heart Association found children as young as 12 months bypass the daily recommendation of sugar intake per day. Which means parents need to be sure their kids teeth are being cared for more than ever. Candy, as well as hurting children’s teeth, can lead to hyperactivity, weight gain and other health problems like diabetes and heart disease. In some cases, the wrong types of candy can also lead to broken and damaged braces.

The staff at Grove Dental Associates want families to enjoy the fun of trick-or-treating but this year do it for a great cause. “We believe our candy buy back event will offer a great solution by helping parents reduce the amount of candy consumed by children while offering a sweet treat to many veterans residing in a VA home,” said Shubat.

Children will be given a raffle ticket for each 1 pound of candy (5 pound limit). Each Grove Dental location will raffle off a $50 Target store gift card-just in time for the holiday buying season. Raffle drawing will take place on November 9. Winners will be notified.

Collection times vary by location. Below is a list of addresses and drop off times.

Grove Dental drop off locations and times

Bolingbrook

160 E. Boughton Road

Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Office Hours:

Mon: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., Tue: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., Wed: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.,

Thurs: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., Fri: 7 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Sat: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Downers Grove

6800 Main Street, 3rd Floor

Downers Grove, IL 60516

Office Hours:

Mon: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., Tue: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., Wed: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.,

Thurs: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., Fri: 7 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Sat: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.