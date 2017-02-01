Gun shots reported Tuesday in Downers Grove

On January 31, 2017, at 7:58 p.m., officers from the Downers Grove Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Oakwood Avenue, for a report of gun shots. The offenders were not at the house when the officers arrived. Officers learned that there was a physical altercation, between people who were familiar with each other and that this was not a random incident. There were no reported injuries from the gun shots.

Chief Kurt Bluder is advising that because this was not a random incident there appears to be no threat to the general public. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone having any information please contact the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.