‘Hard Water Classic’ set for Jan. 14

Anglers of all ages are invited to test their skills at the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s “Hard Water Classic” ice fishing tournament on Jan. 14 from noon to 3:30 p.m. on the 62-acre Silver Lake at Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville, if ice conditions allow.

The top three catches of largemouth bass, bluegill, northern pike and crappie will receive gift cards of $125, $100 and $75 to local sporting-goods stores. The angler with the largest fish overall will win a gas-powered auger or ice shelter. Registrants will also have a chance to win door prizes, such as an auger, ice shelters, tip-ups and rod-and-reel combinations.

“Don’t miss Chicagoland’s largest ice-fishing tournament for a fun day of camaraderie and friendly competition,” said Forest Preserve District Commissioner Al Murphy, District 6.

Registration is $20 in advance online or $25 at the event. Proceeds will support ranger-led recreation programs that provide outdoor experiences for special-needs groups, youth groups, Scouts and community-resource centers in DuPage County.

Check-in is from 11-11:45 a.m., and tournament fishing runs noon-3:30 p.m. Participants must bring their own gear and bait and comply with all applicable fishing regulations and tournament rules. Anglers 16 and older who are not legally disabled must carry valid Illinois fishing licenses.

The main entrance to Blackwell Forest Preserve is located on Butterfield Road just west of Winfield Road.

“The ‘Hard Water Classic’ is a wonderful event for the whole family and a great way to experience the beauty of the forest preserves in the winter,” said Forest Preserve District of DuPage County President Joe Cantore.

