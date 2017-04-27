Hawks learning with young players

By Mark Gregory

Sports Editor

Coming into this season, Maine South coach Gary Granell knew the Hawk volleyball team may struggle

South returned only two starters from a year ago and introduced two sophomores and a freshman to the varsity lineup.

“We are on the young side,” Granell said. “We are starting a couple sophomores and some juniors. We only have two starters back from last year and we knew it would be a little bit of a struggle. We are hoping by the end of the season, we are where we need to be.”

What has made the season promising and frustrating at the same time is that Maine South is competitive in many matches before falling at the end.

“It has been a struggle,” Granell said. “We have been in a lot of matches, but we haven’t won a lot of matches. We have played well against some good teams and we have stayed in them, but just have fallen apart at the end. We went three with New Trier, but just couldn’t get them.

“We are taking or lumps now and hopefully learning some lessons to make a run at the end of the season.”

Granell said the South hitters are talented if they can get the pass and set right to feed the hitters.

“Our middle, Paul Rzepniewski is easily our best player,” Granell said. “He is a D-I recruit and then we have a couple good pin hitters in Nick Sremac and Richie Hoff. We are good offensively we just need to get our guys the ball.”

Rzepniewski said it is difficult making the transition from club to an inexperienced team.

“It is hard adjusting to them not having that much experience,” he said. “It gets frustrating being used to quick sets and it is hard playing with sophomores who are learning, but I have to accept the fact that they don’t have the experience and I take it easy on them. We have been getting better, we just have to keep working.”

After this season, Rzepniewski will head to Riverside, California and play for California Baptist University, a program that plays in the difficult Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Conference.

“It gives me the best opportunity to play and I got good financial aid there and I have a chance to play freshman or sophomore year,” Rzepniewski said of Cal Baptist. “I am in, what I think, is the best conference in the country with UCLA and (Long Beach State, Brigham Young, Stanfor, Hawaii and others). In men’s volleyball where you play, you see tough competition. It will be awesome, I can’t wait to go.”