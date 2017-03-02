Help Niles Park District name new recreation facility

Niles Park District is inviting Niles residents to join in the excitement and share your ideas for the name of the new recreation facility on Caldwell Avenue. “We’ve planned it for years, we’ve talked about it for months,” says Executive Director Tom Elenz. “Niles Park District is proud to be bringing you another brand new recreational facility.”

The new building will be home to two basketball courts, indoor soccer field, dance studio, children’s activity room, and a multi-purpose room. The winning name will be announced at the April 18 Board Meeting. A $100 VISA gift card will be awarded as a prize for the winning name. The contest is open through April 1.

Residents will be able to provide their name idea a few ways:

• Online submission: www.niles-parks.org.

• Email to juliel@niles-parks.org or tome@niles-parks.org. •

Fill out the entry form found at all Park District facilities. Drop off at the Howard Leisure Center, 6676 W. Howard Street by April 1.