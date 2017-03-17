Heritage Grove 7th grader going to national Spelling Bee

Heritage Grove Middle School seventh grader Kevin Fan will represent Will County in the National Spelling Bee this year.

Fan bested 41 other competitors on March 7 to advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee from May 2 to June 4, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

The almost three-hour competition was at Lockport East High School.

Every year, the Will County Regional Office of Education holds a spelling bee, and the winner is sent to Washington, D.C., to participate in the national bee. The Scripps competition is one of the oldest in the country. More than 11 million students participate in it every year.

Students in six of the seven District 202 middle schools competed at the regional bee.

Timber Ridge Middle School eighth-grader Lauren Kuehni placed fifth in the regional bee. She also placed third in 2015 and fifth in 2016 at those regional bees.

Other District 202 competitors included: