Hilltoppers, Tyrell roll past Nazareth to ESCC title

-Compiled by Drake Skleba

Joliet Catholic Academy’s (20-11-1), hard-throwing southpaw Aidan Tyrell (4-1), pitched and hit the Hilltoppers past Nazareth 7-1 and to an outright East Suburban Catholic Conference championship, on Monday. Tyrell fired a four-hitter at the Roadrunners, with eight punch-outs. Tyrell also had three hits, including a double and drove home three Hilltopper runs. Louisville-bound Mike O’Brien continued his torrid hitting with a pair of doubles and drove home a Hilltopper run. St. Francis-bound Jack Surin, launched his first round-tripper of the season to dead centerfield.

“Aidan was pumped to pitch for this game, back on Saturday,” Hilltopper head coach Jared Voss said. “He threw strikes and pitched a great game for us. He certainly hit well, too.”

Plainfield South 6, Oswego 2

The Southwest Prairie- leading Cougars (22-7-1, 13-3) rolled past Oswego, behind Missouri-bound RHP Konnor Ash (6-3). Ash fired a four-hitter at Oswego (16-11, 8-7), with seven strikeouts. Ash helped himself at the plate with two RBI. Nick Mayerhofer had two more hits with an RBI while AJ Manucci chipped in with two hits. Saturday’s hero Trey Stewart, drove home a Cougar run. The Cougars will close out SPV play at second-place Minooka on Wednesday and back at South on Friday.

Minooka 10, Oswego East 4

The Indians dismantled Oswego East in Oswego, on Monday behind Luke Faifer. Faifer had three hits and drove home three runs, to lead the 10-hit Indian attack. Jon Butler, chipped in with a pair of hits, while Cherokee LeBeau drove home two Indian runs. Tyler Talbot (5-2) struck out eight in his six solid innings of work, to get the win on the mound.

With the win, Minooka (20-9, 12-4) stay within one game of Southwest Suburban Prairie-leading Plainfield South (22-7-1, 13-3). The two SPC powers will collide at Minooka on Wednesday and at South on Friday, in an SPC finale.



Plainfield Central 13, Romeoville 1 ( 5 innings)

The Wildcats (22-8, 11-5) crushed the Spartans in five innings, in the Southwest Prairie on Monday. Kyle Cockrell, led the Central attack with two hits and drove home two Wildcat runs. Cockrell (5-2) picked up the win on the mound, too Nate Yusko led the 12-hit Plainfield Central attack with four hits. David Ascensio chipped in with two hits.

Plainfield North 4, Plainfield East 3 (10 innings)

It was party time on 248th Avenue in Plainfield on Monday, as Alex Steinbach, launched a walk-off home run leading Plainfield North (22-8, 11-5), to a thrilling 4-3 Southwest Prairie Conference victory. Junior Gavin Doyle drove home two Tiger runs and the hot-hitting Anthony Fumagalli, had two more hits.

Downers Grove South 6, Willowbrook 4

Keeping their West Suburban Gold Conference championship aspirations alive, the Mustangs (22-8-1, 12-3-1) defeated WSC-Gold leader Willowbrook (22-7, 13-3) , behind Nick Stacey. Stacey struck out seven in his solid five-inning performance on the mound, to pick up the win. At the plate, Stacey had three hits and drove home a Mustang run. Brett Riegler, added two hits and two RBI for South, while Mike Wagner drove home a pair of runs.

Lisle 16, Chicago Rowe Clark 0 ( five innings)

In their Class 2A Westmont Regional opener at Lisle, the Lions (12-18) crushed their visitors from the Windy City in five innings behind Max Sokolowski. Sokolowski had two hits and drove home four Lion runs. David White fired four scoreless innings for Lisle, to pick up the win on the mound.

Joliet Central 5, Joliet West 4

The Steelmen (11-16-3, 4-11) hung on to defeat the archrivals Tigers. JoJo McNair (3-4) fired a six-hitter at the Tigers, with five strikeouts to pick up the win. Ricky Malmfeldt, had three hits for the Steelmen, while Nate Magolan, chipped in with a pair of hits. Joliet West (6-20-2, 3-13) was led by Adam Scharf, who had two hits and two RBI for the Tigers. Tom Murray also had two hits for West.

Marian Catholic 7, Benet Academy 4

The Redwings (20-11, 10-7) dropped their ESCC game on Monday. Tony Bautista had a four-hit game for the Redwings.

Bolingbrook 2, Morris 1

The Raiders (14-10-1) won the nonconference game, scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 1-1 and then winning the game, in walk-of style, in the bottom of the seventh. No details were provided on the Raider victory.

