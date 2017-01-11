Holiday campaign nets DUI, seatbelt citations

As part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, the Woodridge Police Department was out this holiday season working to save lives by keeping drunk drivers off our roads.

From Dec. 16, 2016, through Jan. 1, 2017, the Woodridge Police arrested 1 driver who had blood alcohol concentrations (BACs) over the legal limit of 0.08. In addition, 38 drivers and passengers received citations for not wearing seat belts.

“To help Illinois drive zero fatalities to reality, we warned partygoers to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs or face the consequences if they did — and we kept our word,” Deputy Chief Keith Grabarek said. “These offenders now realize their actions have serious and potentially fatal consequences, and we hope they will never put themselves or others at risk by driving impaired by alcohol or drugs again.

“Too often, drivers get wrapped up in the excitement of the holidays and make the foolish decision to drive after drinking,” Grabarek said. “But no one should ever drive impaired by alcohol or drugs. Always hand the keys to a sober driver or face the consequences. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”