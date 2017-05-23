Horizon grants helping D202 juniors with summer studies

Eight District 202 high school juniors will get a glimpse of their future with a little help from the Plainfield Foundation for Excellence.

The Foundation awarded Horizon Grants to the eight students to help pay for summer learning enrichment experiences that broaden their academic horizons and explore areas of interest.

The students can use the grants for summer workshops, classes, field studies, internships or conferences during the summer before their senior year. Each grant is for up to $1,000.

This is the fifth year that the Foundation for Excellence has awarded these special grants. Forty- five students applied for grants this year.

“Once again the Foundation is very pleased to be able to help our students through this unique program that really lets them see what their future might look like,” said Foundation for Excellence Chairperson Matthew Starr.

“We are very proud of all of this year’s applicants and wish all of our students great luck and success in school and in whatever comes after school,” Starr said.

The 2017 Horizon Grant winners are:

Justin Evans (Plainfield North High School) — plans to attend the “Coca-Cola Pre-College Leadership Program” in Atlanta, Georgia.

Maritza Gallegos (Plainfield South High School) – plans to attend the Summer Science Program on Astrophysics at the New Mexico Institute of Technology in Socorro, New Mexico

Sylvia Knight (Plainfield High School—Central Campus) – plans to attend Purdue University’s “Seminar for Top Engineering Prospects” in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Christopher Koeppen (Plainfield Academy) – plans to attend the “Summer Music Camp” program at McNally Smith College of Music in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Mattie Levy (Plainfield East High School) – plans to attend the “MPulse Performing Arts Oboe Institute” at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Grace Michel (Plainfield South High School) – plans to attend the “Camp Neuro” at Rush Medical College in Chicago.

Sarah Trusk (Plainfield North High School) – plans to attend “Camp Cardiac” at Rush Medical College in Chicago.

Cailey Zack (Plainfield East High School) – plans to attend the “Cadaver Dissection and Amazing Brain Program” at Augustana College’s Summer Academy in Rock Island, Illinois.

The Foundation for Excellence is a private fundraising organization that has been supporting District 202 schools, students and staff with grants, scholarships and financial support for special programming since 1983.

Along with scholarships and grants, the Foundation has also supported special District 202 programs including a District Art Gallery, the Great Read community reading program and the 1847 Schoolhouse Restoration.

For more information about the Plainfield Foundation for Excellence or to make a donation, please visit: www.d202foundation.org