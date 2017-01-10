Hornets upend Mustangs in showdown

By Mike Sandrolini

For the Bugle

It appeared as if Downers South, in general, and senior sharpshooting guard Denis Alibegovic, in particular, found their offensive groove at the end of the first quarter of the Mustangs’ showdown with Hinsdale South last Friday.

Down 13-7, the Mustangs tied it up 19-19 at quarter’s end thanks to Alibegovic firing in three consecutive three-pointers towards the end of the quarter—the last one just before the buzzer.

Alibegovic had 11 points in the quarter (13 in the first half), but Hornets went on a 7-0 run shortly after the start of the second period, led 40-31 at halftime, and limited Alibegovic to four points the rest of the way en route to an 81-71 triumph in a battle of previously undefeated West Suburban Gold squads.

“He’s such as good shooter and such a dynamic player that at times those threes feel like 33(points),” said Hinsdale South coach Brett Moore, whose team moved to 8-5 overall, 3-0 in the WSG. “Our guys came off at the end of the quarter and said, ‘If we can force that hard of a shot (from the outside), we’ll be in good shape.’ And we continued to do that on defense. Luckily tonight on offense, a lot of shots were falling in and I’m really proud of the guys.”

“They did a great job defensively on him,” Downers South coach Kris Olson said. “They tagged him and it was tough for him to get the ball. Give Hinsdale South credit; they had great team defense on him.”

TJ Clifford’s three-point play midway through the third quarter enabled the Mustangs (9-5, 3-1) to climb back into the contest, 48-43, but Hinsdale South outscored Downers South 12-4 over the next 2:25 to make it 60-47.

“We were going to try to get them slowed down,” Olson said.

“They’re so good in transition and then (you) try to limit what you can. He’s so good (referring to Zion Griffin); we tried to limit his catches. He’s just too talented.”

Griffin, a 6-5 junior, and senior guard Nick Perry each finished with 20 points for the Hornets. Griffin’s basket early in the fourth quarter helped the Hornets increase their lead to 62-50, and the Mustangs fell further behind, 66-51. That’s when Clifford, the Western Michigan recruit who totaled 15 points (including a two-handed dunk in the second quarter), eight assists and six rebounds, fouled out with 4:42 to go in the game.

“He (Clifford) just battles and he battled all night right until the end,” Olson said.

Yet even minus one of their top players, the Mustangs chipped away and threatened to make a game of it down the stretch. Griffin attempted a dunk that clanked off the back of the rim, and Tyree Spencer (13 points) made the Hornets pay by nailing a three-pointer to put the Mustangs within seven points, 70-63, with 2:00 to play. The Mustangs crept to within six points, but the Hornets again surged ahead, 77-67, with under a minute left.

“We ran out of gas a little bit (towards the end),” said Olson. “Give them credit. They just totally outplayed us and did a great job.”

The Mustangs and Hornets both competed in the Jack Tosh Holiday Tournament over the break, with Downers South finishing in fourth place and the Hornets going 2-2.

“Coming into this game, and as a plan for the second half (of the season), we talked about our offensive improvement is going to prove how good we are,” Moore said. “We’re ahead of schedule on defense, and tonight we did a great job on offense.”

“Playing in such a great tournament at York, I think we just need to regroup and get back to the things that we do—sharing the basketball, play hard defensively and rebound,” Olson said.

Olson told his team after the game that “it was a tough one for us and I was trying to pick them up a little bit and let them know that there’s still a lot of season left. This is our first conference loss. It’s one conference loss so just trying to pick them up as best as I could.”

Dylan Kaczmarek contributed 15 points for the Mustangs, who have a rare Wednesday night game this week, hosting Morton in another WSG matchup at 6 p.m.

“Morton is a very, very good perimeter team and they can take it to the basket,” Olson said. “I like our toughness; I like our defensive toughness especially. I obviously like our skill-set. When we’re playing the right way, we’re an awfully tough team to beat.”