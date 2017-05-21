Humphrey 7th grader is IESA track state champ in two events

Humphrey Middle School’s Jaquan Howard led a successful Valley View School District 365U contingent at Saturday’s Illinois Elementary School Association Class AA state track meet.

Howard was the state champion in the boys 7th grade 100 meter dash (11.79) and the long jump (19-6.5) and was a member of the 3rd place 8th grade 4×100 relay team (Chris Ceballos, Jaden Elmore, Christian Lopez and Chavelle Butler).

Other high finishes for VVSD student-athletes included Jennifer Ledezma of Brooks Middle School who was fourth in 7th grade girls long jump, Julian Villareal of Brooks who was 5th in both the 8th grade boys 100 and 200 meter dashes, and the Brooks girls 8th grade 4×100 relay (Marissa Barauskas, Jesse Tipe, Hailee Anderson, Amari Turner and Morgan Mercier) which finished 7th.

Other top 20 finishes went to Humphrey 7th grader Aaliyah Hill (12th in shot put); the Brooks 8th grade 4×200 boys relay consisting of Villareal, Devin Pringle, Ike Frazier, Isaiah Obi Obasi and Ethan Briones (13th); Jane Addams’ Justin Walters (16th in boys 8th grade 100 meter dash); Brooks’ Frazier (18th in the boys 7th grade long jump); the Humphrey 8th grade 4×100 girls relay of Nia Brown, Capricia Mays, Emma Jones, Michelle Steffenhagen and Brooklyn Wilson (17th); and the Martinez boys 8th grade 4×100 relay team of Joe Adum, Justin Lynch, Jacquille Brown, Calvin Glass and Jaden Battle (20th).

Humphrey finished 4th in the boys 7AA team standings.