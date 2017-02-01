Humphrey edges Brooks for regional title

Humphrey Middle School blew an 18-point lead but held off a gutty Brooks Middle School squad to earn a 48-42 IESA 8th grade boys regional basketball final victory Tuesday in Bolingbrook.

The Warriors (17-6) advance to the Washington Junior High sectional in Joliet for a 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 contest with Joliet’s Hufford Junior High (20-4) with the winner headed to the state quarterfinals.

Humphrey’s Kyonte Thomas (27 points, 4 steals, 3 assists) and Brooks’ Kai Evans (20 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks) went head-to-head in a spectacular display of talent. But in the end, it was the Warriors’ fourth quarter defense that proved the difference, holding the Bulldogs to just 2 points in the first 5 minutes of the period to turn a 37-37 third quarter tie into victory.

The Warriors grabbed a 17-4 lead after a quarter, expanding it to 24-6 at the 4-minute mark of the second period when Chevelle Butler (6 points) hit a layup. But Brooks woke up when Osei Adwini Poku (10 points, 6 rebounds) scored twice and Evans proceeded to score 13 of his points including a 3-pointer from Timbuktu at the halftime buzzer.

Brooks picked up the defense in the third quarter pulling into a 35-all tie on Adwini Poku’s layup off a nifty pass from Baker with 30 seconds to go.

But with the score 40-39 Humphrey with 3 minutes to go in the game, Thomas scored and Butler stole the ball and went in for the layup to build a bigger lead. Brooks didn’t score again until Evans hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Other Warriors scorers included Gabe Tiggs with 4 points, Brandon White with 8 points, Chris Ceballos (8 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists) with a bucket and Nathan Burge with a free throw. For Brooks Charlie Burd had 8 points and Daniel Walker and Shance Morris added a bucket each. Kyle Thomas grabbed 7 rebounds.

Humphrey is coached by Jason Simmons. Other team members include Josue Martinez, Malik Turner, Gabe Tiggs, Andre Foster and Joquan Howard.