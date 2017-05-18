Hundreds of JTHS Partners Honored at 2017 Salute to Service Event

Over 350 were in attendance to recognize Joliet Township High School partners and volunteers at the Salute to Service Partnership Event on May 2, 2017 at the Jacob Henry Mansion in Joliet. The annual event is held to thank JTHS partners who generously volunteer their service and time to benefit the students and high school. Over 500 invitations were sent to JTHS partners.

At the event, JTHS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McCarthy presented the prestigious Superintendent’s Medallion to Sue Pritz Bornhofen of the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate; Betty & Reverend Lishers Mahone; Joliet Junior College; and Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Will & Grundy County. The prestigious Superintendent’s Medallion is Joliet Township High School’s highest honor awarded for extensive service, dedication, and/or financial contributions.

Joliet Central High School alumna, Sue Pritz Bornhofen, Class of 1977, graciously opens the doors of the Jacob Henry Mansion in a way that transcends brick and mortar. Every year, Sue reaches out personally to the high school to offer employment JTHS students. For the students who work at the mansion, the lessons they learn go beyond service and soft skills such as timeliness or attendance. In addition, Sue eliminates economic barriers that so often exist for families in our community, from donating space, to sponsoring and adjusting prices so that all students and families can attend recognition events.

Betty and Reverend Lishers Mahone have set an incredible and inspiring example of service and leadership in engaging, guiding and energizing students to become active participants in their own education. The Mahones have dedicated their lives to the betterment of the Joliet community by establishing the Betty Mahone Historically Black College Fair and by sharing their time and talents in the Joliet Regional Interfaith Committee, among other incredible causes.

Under the leadership of JJC President Dr. Judy Mitchell and the Board of Trustees – Patty Deiters, Alicia Morales, Maureen Broderick, Mike O’Connell, Bob Wunderlich, Dan O’Connell and Andy Mihelich – Joliet Junior College delivers quality learning opportunities, empowering JTHS students and the community through academic excellence, workforce training, and comprehensive support services. They have been an integral partner in offering engaging college & career readiness opportunities for JTHS students through dual credit courses, advisory board initiatives, and their input on JT curriculum committees. As part of JJC’s contributions to JTHS course offerings, JTHS students have the opportunity to take college-level courses while in high school.

Under the leadership of BBBS CEO Mike Trafton and their dedicated Board of Directors – Mary Ann Murphy Board Chair, Pat Schumacher Vice Chair, Karyn McCarthy Charvat, Monica Bibian, Valerie Barich, Tina Filipiak, Darren VanDover, Brian Schipiour, Joe Carlasare, Pat Harbour, Jen Howard, Lauren Staley Ferry, Richard Rodriguez, Pastor Lonnie Posley and Dick Kopczick – Mentor2.0 is simple in concept, but life changing in reality. Students meet twice a week during their advisory period with BBBS staff and talk about preparing for their next-steps after high school. This includes college selection, financial aid, scholarship searches, career activities, and so much more. Also during this time, they correspond weekly with their mentor via a secure platform. In the email, they take the topic they discussed in advisory and apply it to their own life and receive feedback and guidance from their mentor. BBBS Coordinators Courtney Bouche and Beata Jedynasty were also recognized at the event.

“It is truly humbling to know that we have so many dedicated and supportive community members and volunteers that believe in giving back to our students and schools,” said JTHS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McCarthy. “I am so grateful for their support.”

JTHS students contributed to the night’s success. Photography services were provided by Joliet West student photographers, JROTC students posted colors, JTHS student ambassadors provided guest assistance, and classical music was performed by the JTHS Orchestra.

View Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/jths204/albums/72157683626644205