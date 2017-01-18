Inaugural festival performances set for Maine South music department

For more than 260 Maine South High School music students, the inauguration events present an opportunity to travel together, see the nation’s capital, perform and have their work evaluated by national adjudicators.

Three Maine South bands, two orchestras and one choir will participate from January 19 to 21 in the Presidential Inauguration Heritage Festival in Washington, D.C. Maine South Fine Arts Department Chair Teralyn Keith said, “This is the first time in many years that the entire Music Department has traveled together. That kind of collaboration is so valuable — peers traveling with peers — within the music program. It creates a unity that doesn’t happen very often.”

Upon arriving in Washington on Thursday, students, teachers and parent chaperones will see the Arlington National Cemetery and the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. They will go the Smithsonian on the National Mall and take an illuminated tour of D.C. monuments Thursday evening. On Friday, they will witness the presidential inauguration, hear the day’s music performances and watch the inaugural parade. Saturday is performance day, with Maine South’s Concert Choir performing at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts in Fairfax. Meanwhile, the Symphonic Band, Concert Band and Wind Ensemble will perform at the Schlesinger Center for the Performing Arts in Alexandria, Va., as will the Philharmonic and Symphonic Orchestras. Each group will receive evaluations of their performance, and the trip will culminate in an awards banquet for all participating students on Saturday night before the group returns home on Jan.22.