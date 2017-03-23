Inaugural run attracts 1,700 to Bolingbrook streets

The first half marathon to be hosted in Bolingbrook drew approximately 1,700 runners from around the area.

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

Exceeding expectations the inaugural AMITA Health St. Paddy’s Half Marathon and 5k drew approximately 1,700 runners for Sunday’s March 19 event.

The event, was Bolingbrook’s first attempt at hosting a half marathon, attracting runners from near and far.

“The event exceeded our expectations in terms of public participation and overall community support,” said Michael Carpanzano, Regional Director of Sales, PT Solutions Physical Therapy.

“For most, this was the first endurance event of the season, positioning ourselves for a great runner turnout. Not to mention, our weather for mid-March was absolutely perfect running weather.”

The 13.1-mile race kicked off at Bolingbrook Village Hall, 375 Briarcliff Road and ran along Remington Boulevard to Royce Road and through village streets. The route was carefully mapped out with assistance from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

The event benefits the Bolingbrook Hospital Foundation who helped run and organize the event.

“As the charity of choice we are receiving a portion of the event proceeds which will benefit much needed renovations and capital needs for Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook,” said Derek Cazeau, executive director Bolingbrook Hospital Foundation.