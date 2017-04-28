Indians 9-run fifth slams Plainfield Central 12-1

Minooka senior right-handed pitcher Jackson Shepherd (6-0) fired a two-hitter as the Indians (14-7. 6-3) blasted Plainfield Central 12-1, in five-innings. A nine-run Indian explosion in the top of the fifth, put this one away for Minooka. Jon Butler highlighted the inning with a monster grand slam home run. Senior shortstop Hayden Lazcynski also hit a two-run homer and senior Logan O’Brien, tied a record held by many, when he singled and doubled, in the nine-run fifth. Plainfield Central (16-6, 5-4) had a sacrifice fly from senior Sean Eulitz.

Oswego East 12, Plainfield North 11

Oswego East (20-2, 7-2) outslugged Plainfield North (15-5, 6-3) in a wild battle for first place in the Southwest Prairie Conference, in Plainfield. With the win the Wolves, are in sole possession of first place in the SPC. The two clubs will meet again at Oswego East on Monday.

Plainfield South 12, Joliet Central 0

Led by their University of Missouri-bound right-handed pitcher Konnor Ash, Plainfield South (14-6-1, 6-3) crushed Joliet Central 12-0 in 4 ½ innings. Ash (3-3) allowed one-hit and struck out 10 Steelmen batters. Senior shortstop Illinois-Springfield-bound Nick Mayerhofer, drove home four Cougar runs while Ash helped himself with two RBI. Sophomore catcher Justin McGuigan, chipped in with two hits and Trey Stewart added a pair of ribbies for the Cougars. JoJo McNair (Wartburg College), had the lone Joliet Central (9-11-2, 3-6) hit.

Downers Grove South 4, Addison Trail 2 ( 8innings)

The Mustangs (14-8, 8-4) scored twice in the eighth inning and won the runner match, in their big West Suburban Gold series with Addison Trail (10-8, 6-3). Mike Greco and Brett Riegler each drove home Mustang runs.

Lockport 3, Homewood-Flossmoor 0

Returning to his pitching excellence of 2016, Lockport (10-8, 3-1) senior southpaw, Ryan Gabriel, fired a one-hit masterpiece at Homewood-Flossmoor on Thursday. Gabriel had 10 punch-outs in the game. Junior Josh Bentley gave Gabriel the only run he would need with an RBI double. Jimmy Heintz chipped in with a perfect 2-for-2 game for the Porters. With the win the Porters share first-place with Lincoln-Way East (8-11, 3-1) in the Southwest Suburban Blue.

Stagg 3, Bolingbrook 2

Stagg (10-9, 1-3) scored three times in the top of the fifth, to erase a 1-0 Raider lead and hung on to a 3-2 Southwest Suburban Blue victory. Bolingbrook (10-7, 2-2) was led by senior catcher Dylan Crouse, who singled and hit a solo home run. Cam Falk chipped in with a pair of singles for the Raiders.

Niles West 6, Maine South 4

Wolves right-hander Brandon Kaihara, did it all for the Wolves in their Central Suburban South game at Maine South. Kaihara went the distance allowing nine hits, while striking out eight. Kaihara also helped himself with a pair of RBIs at the plate. With the win Niles West (13-5, 6-1), keep pace with CSL South leader New Trier(15-3, 7-0). Maine South (3-14, 1-6) was led by Ryan Walsh, who had three hits and drove home three Hawk runs.

Vernon Hills 9, Maine East 1

Vernon Hills (11-9, 5-2) kept pace with Highland Park (11-9, 5-2) atop the Central Suburban North, with the win. Maine East falls to 2-5 in CSL North play and 5-9 overall.

Benet Academy 2, Glenbard West 1

24 hours after Mart Dosen sent Redwing Nation into a frenzy, with his monster grand slam homer to beat Nazareth 14-10 in 11 innings, the Redwings were at it again, on Thursday. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, of their nonconference contest with Glenbard West (7-13), the “never-say-die” ‘Wings rallied. Brandon Gorz tied the game at 1-1 and then Redwing shortstop Jack Schneider, sent Redwing Nation partying onto Maple Avenue, with another monster walk-off home run. The victory, the 13th in their last 14 games improves the Redwings to 15-4 on the season.

Notre Dame 10, Lake Forest 7

The Dons (9-11-1) scored eight runs in the fifth and then withstood a five-run Lake Forest (6-9( seventh inning, to come away with the nonconference victory. Paul Bergstrom and Jackson Kaplowitz, each had two hits and Matt Doherty drove home a pair for ND. Alec Van Pelt picked up the win on the mound for the Dons.