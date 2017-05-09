Indigenous teachers share wisdom with Niles

Niles Family Services is delighted and honored to welcome two Native/Indigenous, teachers and community leaders, to the Village of Niles. This visit is a part of the 50th Anniversary events sponsored by Niles Family Services as they celebrate 50 years of service to the community.

With an intention of creating community, Grandmother Flordemayo and Grandmother Mary Lyons will be weaving together their unique wisdom at a time when it is needed most. The Grandmothers are coming to the Village of Niles from May 15 through May 19. Their visit includes a presentation to seniors in the Low Vision group (in the Niles Senior Center), joining the Women’s Healing Group (in Niles Family Services) and a Peace Circle (in the Niles Teen Center). In addition, the Grandmothers will be visiting Gemini Middle School, the Niles Public Library and visiting youth in the Expanded Learning program in School District 63. The Grandmothers will also be supporting the grandparents program at North Shore Senior Center for grandmothers raising their grandchildren.

The peace circle presentation at the library is open to the public, and will take place on Wednesday, May 17, from 10:30 a.m.-Noon. For more information, contact Tony Hollenback, LCSW, Director of Niles Family Services at 847-588-846.