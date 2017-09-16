Injury, second half dooms Raiders

By Bob Vavra

For the Bugle

Bolingbrook opened its showdown against Homewood-Flossmoor Friday night with a delay of game penalty.

In the end, what it needed was a way to delay the second half.

Leading 20-13 at intermission on H-F’s homecoming night, the Raiders got steamrolled by the state’s third-ranked Class 8A team. The Vikings reeled off 35 unchallenged points after halftime for a 48-20 win.

But this is week 4 of the season, not week 11, when the Raiders and Vikings might meet again in the Class 8A playoffs. The Raiders had the upper hand until an injury and the Vikings’ big-play attack combined to reverse the tide.

“They did what they do so well,” said Bolingbrook coach John Ivlow of the Vikings. “They see something and they hit it. We play kind of a high-risk defense, and they exploited it.”

No one exploited it more than H-F’s Justin Hall, who rolled up more than 300 all-purpose yards in the win and scored four second-half touchdowns to swamp the Raiders’ upset bid. The back-breaker was an 81-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Dominick Jones that broke a 20-20 tie in the third quarter and put the Raiders on their heels for good.

Bolingbrook junior running back Anthony Williams Jr., who had scored two first-half touchdowns, went down with a shoulder injury on the Raiders’ first possession of the second half. That meant the visitors had lost a potent counterbalance to quarterback Anthony Vespo’s strong arm.

With Williams sidelined and the Raiders playing from behind, the Vikings defense sacked Vespo four times in the second half to keep any thoughts of a comeback at bay. Hall also scored on runs of 1, 18 and 11 yards and Leon Tanna scored on a 50-yard screen pass play. After being shut out in the opening period, H-F scored 28 points in the first 12:06 of the second half.

It started out so differently on a perfect night for football. On the game’s fourth play, Vespo lofted a throwback pass to Anderson out of the backfield, and he raced 59 yards untouched through the crisp night air for a 7-0 lead.

For a while, this contest masqueraded as a defensive struggle. Neither team got much rolling until midway through the second quarter, when the Vikings finally capitalized on their dominant field position. H-F was inside the Bolingbrook 30 for almost eight minutes. Two drives came up empty, but Hall, who ran for 197 yards, gained 21 yards on a third-down run to set up Tanna’s 1-yard plunge to tie the game.

Vespo answered immediately, hitting Antonio King for a 19-yard completion and then fired a sideline strike to I’Shawn Stewart, who slipped the tackle and completed the 56-yard scoring play.

The Vikings responded just 54 seconds later. Jones dropped a swing pass to Marcell Ellis that turned into a 40-yard gain, and Hall raced 34 yards to the 11 on the next play. Tanna’s second scoring run followed, and the teams were tied again at 13-13.

The Raiders combined the running of Williams, who carried 13 times for 68 yards before his injury, with the passing on Vespo, who was 13 of 26 for 243 yards on the night, to drive right back on the Vikings. A crisp slant pass from Vespo to King down to the one set up Williams’ second TD of the night, and it looked like this would be another classic Raiders-Vikings showdown.

As rivalries go, this one is overtly friendly.

Before the game, the two schools remembered the late Alec Anderson, who served as athletic director at both schools before his untimely death in 2013. There were hugs all around after the contest, but both schools know the Raiders aren’t 28 points worse than the Vikings. After opening the season with three straight convincing wins, this loss can be chalked up in part to a hot opponent and a tough injury on a cool night.

“We’ll probably see them again,” said Ivlow, who can see his team returning to the Class 8A playoffs in November after a one-year absence.

That’s the advantage of losing to your closest rival in Week 4. There’s a lot of football left.