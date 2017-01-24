Jan. 31 is last day to register to vote for the February 28 Republican primary

Will County Clerk Nancy Schultz Voots wants to make sure all eligible Homer Township residents can vote in the Consolidated Republican Primary on February 28. Tuesday, January 31 is the last day to register by mail or in person and Sunday, February 12 is the last day to register on-line. Registrations taken after January 31st at the Department of Motor Vehicles, will not be processed until after the February election.

Two forms of identification are necessary when registering – one must show current name and address; second identification can be name only.

Anyone who is unsure about the status of their registration may visit our website at www.thewillcountyclerk.com, click on Voter Lookup under the What’s New section.

If you have moved within Will County, complete the back portion of your voter’s card and return it to the County Clerk’s Office or email the Change of Address to voterregistration@willcountyillinois.com by January 31st.

Please visit our website, www.thewillcountyclerk.com, for this and other election related information.