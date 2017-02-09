Jane Addams 8th grader Melendez wins Bolingbrook Dist. 365U Spelling Bee

Cristian Melendez, who earned the title as a 6th grader, will try to improve on his 8th place County Bee finish two years ago when he competes in the 2017 Will County Spelling Bee at 5:30 p.m. March 7 at Lockport East High School.

Joining him at the County Bee will be Humphrey 8th grader Judith Bediarko, 8thgrader Alejandro Verdin-Pelayo from Martinez, Brooks 6th grader Elias Chavez and Lukancic 7th grader Nicholas Agyemang.

The winner at the County Bee, which draws roughly 50 school champions from throughout Will County, will head to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in several months.

Melendez won the title by spelling magnolia, libretto, Samaritan, jute and dross. Jane Addams 6th grader Serena Sah finished second by correctly spelling Swahili, discern, pumpernickel, efficacy and genre before missing on “mnemonic.”

Third place went Bediarko who was right on bruin, biblical, kielbasa and imperative before missing on “quinine.” Humphrey 7th grader Hailey Cushing took fourth and Verdin-Pelayo and Brooks 6th grader Elias Chavez tied for fifth.