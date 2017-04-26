Jean M. McMillin (nee Wright), 87, a lifelong resident of Plainfield, IL, passed on April 20 at Adventist Bolingbrook Medical Center, Bolingbrook. She was born April 28, 1929 in Joliet.

Beloved wife of the late Donald F. McMillin, whom she married July 8, 1951 and who preceded her in death on November 17, 2007; loving mother of Steven McMillin of Winneconne, Wis., Richard McMillin of Plainfield and Karen (Gary) Liptak of Minooka; adored grandmother of Stefanie (Jon) Pedersen, Cory and Chad Liptak; devoted daughter of the late Everett and Mildred (nee Auld) Wright, dear sister-in-law of Marilyn McMillin, Robert McMillin, Janet Mitchel and Barbara Slattery; fond aunt and friend of many. Jean will be missed by her dog, Olivia.

Jean grew up in Plainfield, was a graduate of Plainfield High School (Class of 1947) and Joliet Junior College (JJC). She taught at Plainfield schools for many years and later worked in the registration office at JJC. Jean was a member of Plainfield United Methodist Church and the Lydia Circle and was also a longtime member of the Pansy Chapter #239 Order of the Eastern Star.

Visitation was April 24 at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Road (Corner of Rts. 30&59), Plainfield. Funeral Services were April 25 in the funeral home with Rev. Chris Walters officiating. Interment at Plainfield Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Plainfield United Methodist Church, 15114 Illinois St., Plainfield, IL 60544.