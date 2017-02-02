Home / Downers Grove / Jerome Anthony Cierniak

Jerome Anthony Cierniak

Jerome Anthony Cierniak, 67, passed away February 1; loving son of the late Eugene and Jeanne Cierniak; beloved brother of Reynold (Rosemarie) Cierniak, Sister Carole Cierniak, O.S.F., Laurelyn Woods, and Janice Cierniak; cherished uncle of 8 and great uncle of 16. Jerry was the longtime owner of Hinsdale Pharmacy, a past president and active member of the Rotary Club of Hinsdale. Visitation Friday, February 3, 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Saturday February 4,  9 a.m. from Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant St., Hinsdale to St. Mary of Gostyn Church, 445 Prairie Ave. Downers Grove. Mass 10 a.m. Interment at Mary Hill Cemetery, Niles. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rotary Club of Hinsdale Foundation, P.O. Box 395, Hinsdale, IL 60522-0395 appreciated. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com



