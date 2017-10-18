John F. Kennedy 8th grader one of two Illinois poetry award winners

John F. Kennedy Middle School eighth grader Laine Cibulskis won an Illinois Humanities Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Award for her poem “Trapped Disorder.”

Cibulskis was one of two eighth grade students awarded this honor. She read her poem along with other winners October 7 at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago.

Cibulskis said she has been writing short stories and novels since was a little girl. Her grandfather encouraged her to enter the competition.

“He is one of my biggest supporters,” Cibulskis said.

Cibulskis said she writes as a way to release emotions. She joined JFK’s Poetry Club this year. She recently attended the Next Era Poetry Event in Schaumburg and completed in her first poetry slam.

Cibulskis was the only middle school student who attended the Next Era Poetry Event, said Jennifer Gruca, Kennedy eighth grade teacher and Poetry Club sponsor.

Illinois Poet Laureate Gwendolyn Brooks created the Youth Poetry Awards in 1969.