Joliet and Lockport Police Blotter: April 18 – 23

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Joliet and Lockport police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JOLIET

APRIL 18

Suspect(s) entered an unlocked vehicle on the 3000 block of Harris Drive and stole a wedding ring.

Suspect(s) entered an unlocked vehicle on the 3000 block of Harris Drive and stole 10 CDs and some change.

David C. Scholp, 39, of Braidwood, was cited near Caton Farm and Westline Drive for no valid registration and driving while license suspended.

Alvaro Alvizo-Jimenez, 31, of Joliet, was cited near E. Cass and Parks for driver’s license never issued, unregistered registration, and no registration light.

APRIL 19

An unknown man wearing a white mask and black hoodie was seen entering a detached garage on the 1500 block of Timberline. The homeowner heard the man and called 911. The offender left the scene before deputies arrived. Nothing was stolen.

Suspect(s) entered a detached garage on the 3500 block of Theodore and stole a wallet, flashlights, CDs, and money out of two vehicles.

APRIL 20

Alena Marie Tabor, 21, of Lemont, was arrested at the Will County Courthouse for possession of a controlled substance.

Suspect(s) stole 4 Michelin Super single tires from a property on the 18000 block of NW Front Rd.

Charron Spann, 46, of Joliet, was arrested on E. Zarley Blvd for criminal trespass to residence and resisting police.

Derrick Oden, 36, of Joliet, was cited near Collins and E. Cass for driving while license suspended and improper use of registration.

Anwanna Pierce, 31, of Joliet, was cited near E. Cass and Parksfor no valid driver’s license.

APRIL 21

Paul A. Tate, 28, of Joliet was cited near Plainfield Rd. and I55 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Jacobo Garcia, 35, of Joliet, was cited near Maple and Elgin for no registration lights and driver’s license never issued.

APRIL 22

Jeffrey Paganessi, 38, of Joliet, was arrested on the 400 block of Peale for assault.

John R. Hernandez, 41, of Joliet, was cited near 5th Avenue and S. Briggsfor no seat belts and driving while license suspended.

APRIL 23

Marie T. Lane, 31, of Joliet, was cited near Woodruff and Arthur for improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license revoked.

LOCKPORT

APRIL 18

Alisha Drake, 31, of Chicago, was cited near W. Division St. and S. Gaylord Rd. for no tail light and no valid driver’s license.

APRIL 21

April Svoboda, 25, of Lisle was cited near W. 159th and S. Adelmann Rd. for driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and no front registration plate.

APRIL 22

William Spencer Nobles, 28, of Lockport, was arrested for three counts of criminal dam to property after he was observed punching residents mailboxes on the 15000 block of S. Archer

.