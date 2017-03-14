Joliet and Lockport Police Blotter, Feb. 15-20

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Joliet, Shorewood and Lockport police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JOLIET

FEBRUARY 15

Ericka Lofton, 25, of Kankakee was cited near S. Weber Road and W. Division Street for failure to signal and driving while license suspended. She was held on an active Will County warrant.

FEBRUARY 16

Perpetrators broke into a residence on the 1300 block of Cutter Avenue and stole a TV, a laptop and a wrist watch.

Juan Alberto Neri, 26, of Joliet, was arrested near E. Cass and Walnut streets, for no registration lights, improper lane usage, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and aggravated DUI.

Perpetrators broke into a garage on Louis Road and stole a tool box, a cam-bearing tool, a thread chaser kit and a swivel socket kit.

FEBRUARY 17

Justus McGee, 20, of Joliet, was arrested on the 300 block of Sugar Valley Road for improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to yield and DUI/drugs.

Isidro N. Gutierrez, 57, of Joliet was cited near Scott Street and E. Cass for improper stop on roadway, driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Pedro Juarez-Ramos, 32, of Joliet, was cited near Collins and Cass for improper lane usage, no turn signal, driving license never issued and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

FEBRUARY 18

Armando Cervantes, Jr., 38, of Joliet, was arrested near E. Cass and Henderson for DUI and improper lane usage.

Edward C. Russell, 37, of Joliet, was cited near Theodore Street and Rock Run Drive for speeding and driving while license suspended.

Margaret Massey, 46, of Joliet, was cited near Draper and Maple for obstructed windows, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended.

Joaquin Doroteo-Rueda, 21, of Joliet, was cited near N. Larkin and W. Acres

for driving while license suspended. He was held on an active Will County warrant.

Perpetrators stole a log splitter from a trailer on the 20000 block of S. Rock Run. Drive

FEBRUARY 19

Nicholas Darcy, 29, of Joliet, was arrested near E. Jefferson and Brookforest for speeding and DUI.

Silverio Terrazas, 26, of Joliet, was cited near E. Jefferson and Brookforest for no tail lights, no registration lights and driving while license suspended.

FEBRUARY 20

Claudious Payne, 28, of Joliet, was cited near E. Washington and Hillsdale Road for no valid registration and driving while license suspended.

Bladimir Torres, 25, of Joliet, was arrested on the 1200 block of E. Jackson for aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, and violating an order of protection.

LOCKPORT

FEBRUARY 14

Patrick L. Taylor, 35, of Lockport, was arrested near Fairmont and Princeton for possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended. Quentin Denard Woods, 35, of Bolingbrook, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

FEBRUARY 17

Brenden C. Igbo, 29, Chicago, was cited near S. Weber and W. Airport roads for driving while license suspended.

FEBRUARY 18

Michael M. Malito, 21, of Joliet, was cited near S. Weber and W. Airport roads for disobeying a traffic control device, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended.

Perpetrators broke into an unoccupied residence on the 2200 block of Arthur and stole a refrigerator, oven, water heater and furnace.

FEBRUARY 19

Valentin Barajas, 32, of Joliet was cited near W. 9th St. and S. Broadway

for failure to signal and driving while license suspended.