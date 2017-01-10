Joliet and Shorewood Police Blotter: Dec. 12-26

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Joliet, Shorewood and Lockport police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

December 13

Sarah M. Willis, 32, of Braidwood was cited for driving while license suspended near S. Briggs Street and 3rd Avenue.

Pedro L. Zerrmano, 38, of Lockport was cited near Walnut and Sterling

for driving while license revoked.

An unknown male (40-50 years old) and a female (40-50 years old) came into the J Town Eatery, 2501 E. Cass St., around closing time and placed an order and then began wsndering around. The male subject then stole the tip jar from the counter, brought it to his vehicle, and returned inside to pay for his carry-out order. The owner realized after the couple left that the jar was gone.

James Leach, 50, of Worth, was cited for near E. Washington and Logan operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage and no valid driver’s license.

Andras Shaw, 40, of Joliet, was cited near Cass and Collins for failure to signal, improper lane usage and no valid driver’s license.

Jennifer Kraft, 32, of Plainfield, was cited near Black and Essington for driving while license suspended and expired registration.

December 14

Elsie Angeles, 25, of Joliet was cited near Richards and 2nd Avenue for improper display plate attachment, driving while license suspended and no rear registration light.

Angel F. Mancera, 27, of Joliet, was cited near Henderson and Columbia for no valid driver’s license and improper lane usage.

Autumn Gray, 39, of Rantoul, Ill. was cited near Richards and Doris for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Rosa N. Lara, 29, of Joliet was cited near N. Eastern and E. Cass for driving while license suspended, failure to signal, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She was held on an active failure to appear warrant.

December 15

Armella L. Frankowski, 79, of Mokena, was arrested for battery on the 300 block of N. Chicago St.

December 16

Manuel Vega-Rodriguez, 40, Joliet was cited near Scott and E. Cass for failure to signal, improper lane usage and no valid driver’s license.

Joseph R Slussar, 25, of Joliet, was arrested on the 1500 block of N. Larkin for theft.

Jessica L. Croarkin, 22 of Macomb, was arrested on the 2500 block of S. Rt. 59 for retail theft.

Christopher J. Boyd, 44 was taken in to custody on a Clark County Sheriff’s Warrant.

Brent W. White, 41 of Chicago, was arrested on the 1500 block of N. Larkin

for retail theft.

Vianey Acosta, 36, of Joliet, was arrested on the 800 block of Plainfield Rd. on two counts of forgery, two count of deceptive practice and two counts of unauthorized possession of a prescription form (2cnts)

December 17

Sherman Hall, 40, of Joliet, was arrested near Jackso and Joliet for possession of cannabis.

Cody Smith, 54, of St. Louis, Mo., was arrested near 4 th and Eastern for blocking the street with a truck.

Yesenia Dominguez-Rodriguez, 30, of Joliet, was arrested near E. Jackson and Parks on a Cook County warrant.

Darnell Robert Smith, 35, of Joliet, was arrested on the 1800 block of McDonough for possession of controlled substance, criminal trespass to real property.

Channeka Gatson, 22, of Joliet was arrested on the 900 block of W. Jefferson for theft.

Selene Baca, 21 of Aurora, was arrested on the 2400 block of W. Jefferson for retail theft.

Heather E.Rios, 33, of Dekalb, was arrested on the 2400 block of W. Jefferson for retail theft.

Carly R Tinoco, 33, of Dekalb, was arrested on the 2400 block of W. Jefferson for felony retail theft.

Adrian L. Palacios, age 22, of Joliet was arrested on the 1700 block of E. Washington for battery.

Person/s unknown stole a 2006 Freightliner Century Semi Tractor on the 500 block of Sehring.

Jose Pecina-Reyes, age 31, of Joliet was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on the 800 block of Richards St.

December 18

Desiree Gibson, 22, of Crestwood, was charged with two counts of identity theft on the 18000 block of S. Lagrange Rd.

Avery Williams, 24, of Crest Hill, was charged with criminal trespass to vehicle on the 1800 block of McDonough

Dorien Anthony Smith, 22, of Joliet, was arrested for retail theft on the 1500 block of N. Larkin Ave.

Luis Eduardo Prado, 21 of Joliet, was was arrested for domestic battery on the 1200 block of Ada.

Victor Zavala Jr., 26 of Joliet, was arrested for criminal damage to property on the 600 block of Abe.

Christopher Guzman-Gonzalez, 21, of Joliet, was arrested for an in-state warrant.

Adrian Williams, 46, of Joliet was arrested on Pheasant Run Road for resisting a peace officer

December 19

Jennifer B. Frankel, 19 of Bolingbrook was arrested on a Will County warrant.

Alex P. Lyga, 25, of Green Bay, Wisc., was arrested on an out-of-town warrant.

William J. Gallagher, 56, of Tinley Park, was arrested on a Will County warrant.

Romaine L Bibins, 18, of Joliet, was arrested on a Will County warrant.

Heather M. Venegone, 41, of Joliet, was arrested for retail theft on the 2500 block of Rt. 59.

Kenneth Calvert, 52, of Joliet, was arrested on a Will County warrant.

A 19 year old male stated that he made contact with a subject with the username “Rollex Don,” on letgo.com. He made arrangements with him to sell an I-Pad Air for a pre-determined amount. The victim met the subject, on the 200 block of Hawthorne Circle, at which time he asked the victim to see the iPad. Once the victim handed the iPad to Rollex Don, Rollex Don retrieved what appeared to be a handgun from his pocket, punched the victim in the chest, and took off running.

December 21

Michael A. Czapla, 20, Plainfield, was arrested near Caton Farm and Frontage roads for possession of cannabis.

Luke C. Sikora, 38, of Plainfield, was charged on the 1500 block of Route 59 for leaving a child unattended in vehicle.

David Kur, 27, of Plainfield, was charged on the 100 block of Washington for identity theft and theft of lost or mislaid property.

Michael Key, 41, of Chicago, was arrested on the 300 block of N. Broadway for disorderly conduct.

Malik C. Smith, 19, of Joliet, was arrested on the 400 block of N. Larkin Ave., for possession of cannabis.

Joseph W Ward, 39, of Crest Hill, was arrested near Hickory and Jefferson for DUI-BAC of .08.

December 22

Samuel Quintero, 32, of Joliet, was arrested on the 200 block of S Eastern for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Matthew S Hernandez, 23, of Joliet was arrested on an in-state warrant.

Julio C. Lopez Pantosa, 31, of Joliet, was arrested on the 150 block of N. Joliet for criminal trespass to property.

Juan Oswaldo, 26, of Joliet, was arrested on the 150 block of N. Joliet for criminal trespass to property.

Brandi M. Ceci, 33, of Joliet was arrested on the 2400 block of W. Jefferson for retail theft.

Joseph E. Higgenbotham Sr., 48, of Joliet, was arrested near Bridge and Broadway for having liquor on a public street.

Ryan Drish, 31, of Oak Lawn, was arrested near Route 59 and Goodhue for DUI.

December 24

Emanuel D. Washington, 35, of Joliet, was arrested on the 1300 block of Enborn Dr. for domestic battery.

Frederick Ledbetter, 29 of Joliet, was arrested near Jefferson and Wilcox for domestic battery.

Juan G. Martinez, 41, of Joliet, was arrested on the 1000 block of Hickory for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no Firearms Owner’s Identification Card.

James S. Leo, 41, of Romeoville, was arrested on the 100 block of Washington for aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Zachary S. Nelson, 21, of Joliet, was arrested on the 200 block of Notre Dame for motor vehicle theft.

Michael E. Etheridge Jr., 18, of Joliet, was arrested on the 200 block of Notre Dame for motor vehicle theft.

William R. Linden, 73, no known address, was arrested on the 1300 block of Rowell for criminal trespass to property.

Marquise L. Flowers, 25, of Joliet, was arrested for an in-state warrant.

James S. Leo, 41, of Romeoville, was arrested on the 100 block of Washington for disorderly conduct.

Anissa Monique Rivera, 22, of Chicago, was arrested on the 2400 block of W. Jefferson for retail theft.

James S. Leo, 41, of Romeoville, was arrested on the 200 block of Ottawa for disorderly conduct, resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Zachary S. Nelson, 21, was arrested for an in-state warrant.

December 25

Deshawn T. Harris, 26, of Joliet, was arrested on the 400 block of W. Jefferson for aggravated domestic battery, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug equipment,

Calvin S. Hambrick, 25, of Joliet, was arrested on the 300 block of Madison for criminal trespass to property and resisting and obstructing a police officer

Sean C. Coil, 37 of Joliet, was arrested on the 3000 block of Woodside Dr. for violation of stalking/no contact order and aggravated domestic battery.

Thomas D. Ones, 30 of Joliet, was arrested on the 300 block of Reed for domestic battery.

Quindon T. Gray, 20 of Joliet, was arrested for an in-state warrant.

Thomas D. Jones, 30, of Joliet was arrested on the 300 block of Reed for domestic battery.

James Joseph Meredith, 32, no known address, was arrested on the 1800 block of McDonough for aggravated domestic battery.

Randolph D. Holley, 38, of Oak Forest, was arrested on the 2400 block of W. Jefferson for disorderly conduct.

Marcus J. Garrett, 32, of Joliet, was arrested on the 0-100 block of McDonough for assault, disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Quintin Mangram, 30, of Plainfield, was arrested on the 2100 block of Wesmere Pkwy. for criminal damage to property.

SHOREWOOD

December 12

Laura Haro, 20, of Channahon, was arrested for illegal possession of alcohol by minor, unlawful use of driver’s license and no seatbelt after a traffic stop near Brookforest Ave. and Sunrise Dr.

December 21

Vincent Smith, 26, of Joliet, was arrested for DWLS, no insurance, failure to secure child following a traffic stop at Brookforest Ave. and Vertin Blvd. A passenger, Najah A Clash, 22, of Joliet, was arrested for a Will County warrant and for no valid driver’s license.

Brandon T. Ward, 25, of Joliet, was arrested for DWLS, no insurance, speeding and a Will County warrant following a traffic stop at Black and Bronk roads.

Jaime L. Haines, 37, of Shorewood, was arrested near W. River Crossing Dr. and Frontage Rd. for DUI, following too closely.

December 22

Benito Abarca, 33, Romeoville, was arrested near Cottage and Jefferson streets for DWLR, speeding.

Kevin R. Kozel, 24, of Homer Glen, was arrested for a Kendall County warrant following at traffic stop at Cottage St. and Sarah Ave.

Charles T Diazdeleon, 21, of Bolingbrook, was arrested on the 900 block of Brookforest Ave. for possession of controlled substance, obstructing justice, Will County warrant for deliver/manufacture cannabis. A 17-year-old juvenile at the address was arrested for a Will County Warrant for aggravated assault.

Blake Barajas, 23, of Plainfield, was arrested for DWLS and expired registration following a traffic stop at Routes 52 and 59.

December 24

Christopher R. Garrett, 23, of Plainfield, was arrested for no valid driver’s license, no insurance, no valid registration, improper lighting, defective windshield, and a Chicago warrant for dangerous drugs following a traffic stop on the 900 block of Brookforest Ave.

December 26