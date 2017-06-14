Joliet and Shorewood Police Blotter: May 2-8

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Joliet and Shorewood police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JOLIET

MAY 2

Breanna Scales, 21, of Lockport, was cited near State St. and Ohio for driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and disobeying a stop sign.

Diane L. Vicich, 46, of Joliet, was cited near Parks and E. Jackson for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Michael A. Elem, 30, of Chicago, was arrested near E. Cass and Collins St.

for manufacturing/delivery of cannabis (174 grams), no tail light, expired driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

MAY 3

Isaiah K. Burnett, 19, of University Park, was cited near E. Laraway and Loganberry for no child restraints and speeding.

Ayendia Hargrow, 24, of Joliet, was cited near Arthur and Woodruff Road for driving while license suspended, headlight violation, and obstructed driver’s view.

Porfirio Limon-Varela, 30, of Joliet, was cited near E. Cass and N. Briggs for no valid registration and driving while license suspended.

Fallon Simmons, 34, of Joliet, was cited near N. Broadway and Ross St. for improper display of registration and driving while license suspended.

Juana Hernandez-Morales, 35, of Joliet, was cited near Irving and Collins for improper lane usage and no valid driver’s license.

Brian Stokes, 46, of Joliet, was cited near E. Washington and S. Park Rd. for defective mirror, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

MAY 4

Jesus G. Diaz, 20, of Joliet, was cited near S. County Line Road and W. Mound for failure to yield, improper lane usage and expired driver’s license.

Gabriel A. Pedraza, 44, of Joliet, was cited near Collins and Irving for no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper turn signal.

Corletta Brisco, 24, of Joliet, was cited near Draper and Woodruff for driving while license suspended, obstructed drivers view and display plate attachment.

Julio Lopez-Pantoja, 32, of Joliet, was cited near Cass and Henderson

for no registration lights, disregarding a stop sign, improper lane usage, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

MAY 5

An unknown male subject, in his 30s, entered a store on the 1600 block of New Lenox Rd., grabbed seven various baseball hats, and left the store without paying.

MAY 6

Suspects broke into a home under construction on the 600 block of Blackhawk St. and stole several hand tools and electric tools.

Carlos A. Guillen, 24, of Joliet, was cited on the 1300 block of Copperfield

for no valid driver’s license.

MAY 7

Richard P. Gallegos, 32, of Romeoville, was arrested near N. Briggs and Copperfield

for possession of cannabis, unlawful possession of weapon by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, unlawful use of weapon by a gang member, armed habitual criminal, improper turn signal and driving while license revoked. Omar Gallegos, 21, also of Romeoville, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

MAY 8

Marwan Falah, 35, of Joliet, was cited near N. Center and Douglas for disobeying a stop sign and no valid driver’s license.

SHOREWOOD

MAY 5

Christopher W. Shanine, 25, of Shorewood, was arrested on 1100 block of Brookforest Ave. for retail theft.

Rico T. Paez, 50, of Shorewood, was arrested on the 800 block Richards Drive for domestic battery.

MAY 6

Marcos H. Esquivel, 28, of Joliet, was arrested near Seil and Colonade roads on a Will County warrant following a traffic stop.