Joliet Area Community Hospice issues alert

Joliet Area Community Hospice would like to clarify for area residents that The Hospice Support Fund (“HSF”),located in Merrifield, Virginia, is once again soliciting funds in the Will County area. The letter is asking for donations to the “Joliet Area Annual Fund Drive.” There is no affiliation between Joliet Area Community Hospice and HSF.

According to Hospice Support Fund legal disclosure, “In the last fiscal year The Hospice Support Fund raised a total of $1,521,951. Its expense distribution was 69.39 percent on fundraising, 10.22 percent on administration, 5.93 percent on program services, and 14.46 percent on public education in conjunction with fundraising appeals.” The Hospice Support Fund is an independent organization and is not affiliated with any local hospice or with any local hospitals in the nation except The New Hope Foundation.

One hundred percent of donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice are used for patient and bereavement services and community education for those living in their eight-county service area. The HSF solicitation has no connection to Joliet Area Community Hospice. To know whether a letter is from Joliet Area Community Hospice, look for the local address, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 the Joliet Area Community Hospice logo.