Joliet Catholic Academy announces Illinois State Scholars

Joliet Catholic Academy is proud to announce that 27 members of the Class of 2017 have been named Illinois State Scholars. The State Scholar Program recognizes students attending approved high schools for outstanding academic achievement. State scholar designation provides honorary recognition with no monetary award. Approximately the top ten percent of graduates from approved high schools are announced as State Scholars each year.

To be considered for State Scholar eligibility, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen or an eligible non-citizen

Be a resident of Illinois

Attend an approved high school

Take the ACT or SAT between September 1 and June 30 (by the end of the third semester before high school graduation*)

Perform in the top one-half of your high school class at the end of the third semester prior to graduation, and/or score at or above the 95th percentile on the ACT or SAT

Graduate from high school during the academic year in which you were selected as a State Scholar

The following JCA students were named Illinois State Scholars: Max Babich, Margaret Capalbo, Lauren Crudo, Alexander Demos, John Duffy, Emma Ehrsam, Joshua Elias, Jennifer Filotto, Meaghan Fischer, Audrey Greder, Eva Greder, James Hines, Matthew Hofmann, Alexander Khater, Bryce Kurtz, Matthew Laviola, Joshua Lemke, Christopher Mueller, Shannon Quinn, Danielle Scudder, Christopher Sherman, Samantha Smith, Jack Surin, Reilly Jo Swanson, Kelly Testin, Sydnie Weis, and Kyle Wiborg.

To view more Illinois State Scholars and to learn more about the program, visit the Illinois Student Assistance Commission’s website at http://www.isac.org/