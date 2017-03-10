Joliet Central Band wins March 17 concert with Radio Disney artists

Join the Joliet Central High School Band and Radio Disney Artists Los 5 and Sofia Reyes on March 17 at 7 p.m. for a free, family-friendly concert sponsored by the Give a Note Foundation. The event will take place in the Joliet Central High School Auditorium, 201 E. Jefferson Street, with a Meet and Greet in the Student Center immediately following.

After more than 60,000 views of the 12 semifinalist schools’ videos for the 2017 Music In Our Schools – Music Inspires Tour, during which viewers voted daily for their favorite schools last fall, Joliet Central High School was among the six schools selected to be part of the tour. In addition, the Central Band will receive an honorary Radio Disney Music Awards (RDMA) “ARDY” Statuette and a Give a Note Foundation Grant of $2,500, which will be matched by the CMA Foundation, bringing the total award amount to $5,000.

The CMA Foundation has also named music educator Don Stinson a 2017 CMA Music Teacher of Excellence and will attend a celebratory dinner hosted by five-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year Little Big Town Wednesday, April 26, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the home of CMA Music Festival’s Nightly Concerts.

“I am extremely grateful for the grants from Give a Note and the CMA Foundations,” said Stinson. “The reality at Joliet Central is that more than 70 percent of the students in our band program do not own, or cannot rent, their instrument. Our administration believes in and supports our music programs. They work hard to provide equipment, materials and opportunities for our student groups, but band programs can be costly for schools and individual students. We are fortunate to receive this extra support.”

Cristian Torres is a senior at Joliet Central High School and a percussionist in the band. Cristian plans to become a music educator as well. “The Central music program has not only shown me how to become a well-trained musician, but has also built my character, bettered my work ethic, and pushed me to succeed in being a supportive and helpful person in the community,” said Cristian, who calls the music program at Joliet his “second home.”

“The band program is a vital component of our school culture,” adds Joliet Central Principal Shad Hallihan. “Through their performances at assemblies, sporting events, parades, and school and community concerts, the band program is a source of pride for our school and community. The additional resources and opportunities that these grants provide will allow this fantastic program to have an even greater impact.”

Give a Note offers special thanks to Jersey Mike’s for providing catering for the tour stop at Joliet Central High School.

To learn more about Give a Note Foundation and the Music In Our Schools Tour, visit www.giveanote.org and follow the hashtag #MusicInspires. Be sure to follow the Tour on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.