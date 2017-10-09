Joliet Central High School Marching Band in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade

The Joliet Central High School Marching Band, under the direction of Mr. Don Stinson, was accepted to perform in the 2017 McDonald’s® Thanksgiving Parade. The 2017 McDonald’s Thanksgiving Parade takes place in downtown Chicago on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday November 23.

The parade is approximately one-mile long on State Street and begins at Congress and moves northbound to Randolph. The parade can be viewed locally on WGN 9 Chicago or nationally on WGN America beginning at 8 a.m. on November 23rd. WGN America broadcasts the Parade coast to coast in over 73 million households. Along with the Macy’s day parade, it’s one of only three parades that are televised nationally.

“I’m extremely proud of the work that the students have done with the marching aspect of our program,” Stinson said. “Every band member should be proud of the work they have done. We are excited to represent our band, school, and community on National television this Thanksgiving!”