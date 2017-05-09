Joliet Central JROTC competing in Bowl Championship in Washington D.C.

After advancing through two phases of online competition, the Joliet Central High School JROTC Leadership Team composed of Team Captain Callista Cromwell, members Jasmine Flores, Dana York, Lauryn Luangsomkham, and Team Alternate Julisa Gallegos will compete in person at the Championship event in Washington, DC. The 2017 U.S. Army JROTC Leadership Bowl Championship will be held on the campus of The Catholic University of America, June 23-27. This event is sponsored by the U.S. Army Cadet Command, JROTC Headquarters and is conducted by College Options Foundation.

Major Phil Jayko said, “To advance to the national finals is always a great honor. Jasmine Flores and Dana York were part of our leadership team last school year, which finished 18th among the 40 schools competing at the finals. Our goal this year is to finish in the top 10.”

Joliet Central High School JROTC team earned top scores out of the 1,378 U.S. Army JROTC teams that competed from around the world. The team is one of only forty Army JROTC Leadership Bowl teams in the nation to advance to the National Leadership Bowl competition, which includes an all-expense paid trip to the Championship event in DC. During the two fast-paced preliminary rounds, cadets were tested on their knowledge of current events, leadership values, and leadership skills.

The JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl (JLAB) is a nationally recognized competition created exclusively for JROTC students. By participating, cadets learn the values of citizenship, academic competition, and college opportunity. The competition creates tremendous opportunities for JROTC cadets by allowing them to demonstrate leadership and academic abilities.

College Options Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the academic development of high school students and assisting them in their preparation for higher education. Using academic competitions, college exam study guides, college admissions tutorials and personalized counseling, College Options Foundation has assisted the nation’s JROTC cadets worldwide for over a decade.