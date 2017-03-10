Joliet Central Speech Team’s Angelica Jarrett makes state tournament history

A Joliet Central High School Speech Team member, senior Angelica Jarrett made JTHS proud as the Original Comedy Finalist at the IHSA Speech State Tournament in Peoria on February 17 and 18.

Jarrett finished in sixth place overall in the entire state of Illinois based on her exceptional performance of an “Original Comedy,” an oral presentation of a unique 8-minute comedic script written by the student. The Joliet Central High School Speech Team is coached by Joe Hoyt and Ashley Samsa.

“In checking the IHSA State Final Round records, Angelica was the first Joliet Township student from either school to make finals at the IHSA Speech State Tournament in at least the last 21 years – possibly the first ever,” said Joliet Central’s Speech Head Coach, Joe Hoyt. “We’ve worked very hard to build a Speech Team at Central and want to celebrate this amazing accomplishment.”

JTHS congratulates Angelica Jarrett and the Joliet Central High School speech team for this amazing accomplishment that will stand in Joliet Township High School’s speech team history.