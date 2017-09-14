Joliet chamber names ATHENA Award winner

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry and The Council for Working Women are excited to announce Sue Pritz-Bornhofen as the 2017 recipient of The ATHENA Award.

The ATHENA Award Program was developed in 1982 to honor exceptional female or male leaders who demonstrate the highest levels of professional excellence, give back to their communities, and most importantly, actively assist women in realizing their full leadership potential.

As a co-owner of the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate, Pritz-Bornhofen said one of the greatest joys about her business is that she has the opportunity to work with many women that host a wide range of events. Of these events, not-for-profit fundraisers are particularly close to her heart. They have hosted events for organizations such as Witches Night Out, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Club, Easter Seals, and the Will County Regional Office of Education Girls Leadership Conference just to name a few.

“My passion is helping these women and organizations make their event successful and as beneficial to the community as possible. My goal is to approach fundraisers, not from a profit standpoint, but to help maximize the organizations goals while keeping their contributions in the community,” stated Pritz-Bornhofen.

“There is nothing more important to me than my family and I am blessed to work with them. We are family owned and operated by three generations of women: my mother Carol Pritz, my sister (co-owner) Ann Doll, and my four daughters, Elisabeth, Sarah, Amanda and Anna. My parents are an outstanding example of hard work and dedication,” says Pritz-Bornhofen when asked about her family.

She said father always said, ‘The task ahead of you is never greater than the power behind you.’

Pritz-Bornhofen said she can only hope to continue the tradition and be the same example to her daughters and grandchildren.