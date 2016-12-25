Joliet garbage collection during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays

Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed one day the weeks of December 26, and January 2, due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday. The normal collection schedule will resume the week of January 9.

City Hall is closed, Monday, December 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday and Monday, January 2, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. On December 26 and January 2 the parking decks will be free and there will be no enforcement of the parking meters.

For those who will have a real Christmas tree, set it out in one piece if it’s five feet in length or less, and cut in half if it measures more than five feet tall, after Christmas at your normal pick-up location (curb or alley) on your regular trash day for pick up. Christmas trees will be collected until January 31.