Joliet golf outing to benefit families touched by breast cancer

Breast Intentions of Illinois will host its fifth annual golf outing on Saturday, September 9 to help benefit breast cancer patients and their families.

The event is at the Inwood Golf Course, 3200 W. Jefferson St.., Joliet. Activities include a Bloody Mary bar, driving range, on-course prizes and games, lunch at the Turn and raffles and auctions.

Registration will start at 7:45 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Dinner will be served at 3 p.m. Golfers can sign up for $135 per person, or $540 for a foursome.

Sponsorships are also available. Packages range from $150 to sponsor a hole, to $2,000 for event sponsorship.

Registration forms are available on the Breast Intentions of Illinois website at www.illinois.breastintentions.org. Mail completed registration forms and checks to 1147 Brook Forest Ave., Suite 150, Shorewood, IL 60404.

All net proceeds of all Breast Intentions events help provide crisis intervention for people facing financial hardship as they battle breast cancer.

Breast Intentions is a unique organization that helps families suffering through breast cancer pay their daily living expenses.

Since its inception in 2010, Breast Intentions of Illinois has raised and donated $119,000 to help 60 breast cancer patients with rent, utility bills, medical and cosmetic needs, groceries, car payments, gas cards and insurance.

The group formed in New Jersey in 2007 when two cousins saw the devastating effects of breast cancer on two family members were diagnosed with advanced breast cancer.

Lou Ann Peck, an executive assistant at Midland States Bank in Joliet read about the national group in a magazine article. She was so moved and inspired that she decided to form Breast Intentions of Illinois.

The goal of Breast Intentions is simple, yet vital, Peck said.

“There are many wonderful organizations doing great things to try to cure breast cancer,” she said.

“In the meantime, the patients and their families still have to live their lives. The bills don’t go away just because you have breast cancer. In fact, they usually get worse because the patient often cannot work,” Peck said.

“That’s where Breast Intentions comes in,” she said. “We do our best to help make a tough situation a little bit easier.”

For more information, please call Peck at 630-254-6031, or visit the Breast Intentions of Illinois web site at www.illinois.breastintentions.org