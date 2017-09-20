Joliet hires new city manager

The Joliet City Council is very pleased to announce David A. Hales as its next city manager.

Hales comes to Joliet from the City of Bloomington, where he served as city manager since 2009. Prior to that time, he was Director of Finance/Administrative Services for the City of West Jordan, Utah.

Hales also served as Interim Director of Public Works & Economic Development Project Manager for the City of Redmond, Oregon and City Manager for the Cities of Bend, Oregon, Kannapolis, North Carolina, and Centerville, Utah. Hales has over 25 years of city manager experience.

Hales has a successful economic development track record and his extensive use of public and private partnerships include new business parks, retail shopping centers, hotels, a performing arts center, and a 7,500 seat sports and entertainment coliseum. His long-term financial planning includes implementation of priority-based budgeting and an ongoing initiative that includes organizational assessments, performance, and internal audits of all aspects of City services and operations.

Hales promotes departmental accreditation, benchmarking, and performance management. He is committed to continuous improvement and mentoring City staff to be tomorrow’s leaders in local government management. He has a true passion for outstanding public service, extensive citizen and community stakeholder engagement, and working collaboratively with elected officials to establish and implement bold and visionary projects to diversify the local economy and enhance the quality of life of citizens.

“The City Council is extremely impressed with the qualifications and background of Hales. He is clearly a seasoned and respected City Manager who will bring a tremendous amount of value to our City,” said Mayor Bob O’Dekirk.

Hales holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Brigham Young University and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Utah. He is a Credentialed Manager with the International City/County Management Association and a Certified Public Finance Officer.

The City Council approved a three-year Employment Agreement for Hales at its September 19 City Council meeting. His annual salary will be $215,000 and it is anticipated Hales will begin his duties with the City of Joliet effective November 27.