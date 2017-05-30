Joliet juvenile arrested for Monday arson at Old Joliet Prison

Joliet Police Department today announced the arrest of a Joliet 17-year-old for intentionally setting a fire Monday, May 29 at the Old Joliet Prison,1125 Collins Street.

Firefighters battled the blaze at the unoccupied prison that has been featured in television shows and the iconic movie “The Blues Brothers.” By and large, this fire was by 10 p.m. Monday, but police and fire departments remained on the scene to keep their eyes on any hot spots.

Joliet investigators received numerous tips via the Joliet Police’s social media site identifying two individuals after the police released a photo of two youths seen at the prison yard shortly after witnesses noticed smoke coming from one of the buildings.

Detectives located the juveniles and developed further information which led to the arrest of one of the juveniles for one count of arson. It was learned that the arrested 17-year-old juvenile and his 15-year-old friend were at the prison together.

The 17 year old juvenile was sent to River Valley for one count of arson. Our detectives spoke with the other male that was identified, a 15-year-old, and no charges will be filed against him.