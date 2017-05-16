Joliet, Lockport and Shorewood Police Blotter: April 11-May 2

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Joliet, Shorewood and Lockport police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JOLIET

APRIL 11

Pablo Castelan, 46, of Joliet, was cited near Richards and I80 for improper display of registration and no valid driver’s license.

Jose M. Valdes, 48, of Joliet, was cited near E. Washington and S. Briggs or driving while license revoked and improper turn at intersection.

Edgar Martinez, 31, of Joliet, was cited near E. Jackson and Collins for obstructing windows, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and resisting a police officer.

Marco Silva Flores, 33, of Chicago, was cited near E. Cass and Walnut for no registration light, no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Alexander M. Perez, 25, of Joliet, was cited near E. Washington and S. Briggs for driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and following too closely.

Alexandra L. Obiero, 29, of Joliet, was arrested on the 200 block of E. Cass St for possession of a controlled substance and was held on two active warrants.

Suspects entered a vehicle on the 500 block of Fairbanks and removed a cell phone.

APRIL 12

Francisco J. Guerrero, 19, of Crest Hill, was arrested near N. Briggs and Sterling for aggravated speeding, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, disregarding a traffic control device, three counts of disobeying a stop sign, reckless driving, fleeing/eluding a peace officer and driver’s license never issued.

Suspects entered an unlocked vehicle on the 3000 block of Tyler and stole a gym bag containing raffle tickets and ID’s.

Jamie Jauregui Jr., 23, of Joliet, was cited near Washington and Arizona for no registration light, driving while license suspended and speeding.

APRIL 13

Samantha J. Brain, 28, of Romeoville, was arrested near N. Broadway and Division for improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and DUI.

William H. Lee, 56, of Joliet, was cited near Charlesworth and Woodruff for disregarding a stop sign and driving while license suspended.

Lousharma Barber, 30, of Joliet, was cited near W. Cass and N. Joliet for driving while license suspended.

APRIL 14

Devon Tyler, 50, of Joliet, was cited near S. Briggs and E. Washington for no valid driver’s license, expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Antwoin Calvert, 42, Joliet, was cited near E. Cass and Maple for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while license suspended and improper display of registration.

APRIL 15

Victoria Chmieleski, 43, of Elwood was arrested on the 100 block of E. Zarley for DUI, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol and no driver’s license.

Arturo Charmy, 36, of Joliet was arrested near E. Jackson and State Street for improper lane usage, disregarding a stop sign, and DUI.

Sharita Jones, 33, of Romeoville, was cited near Larkin and McDonough for following too closely and driving while license suspended.

APRIL 16

Daniela Munoz, 22, of Joliet, was cited near Collins and Irving for no turn signal and driving while license suspended. Munoz was held on two active warrants.

LOCKPORT

APRIL 13

Suspects entered an unlocked truck on the 1000 block of McCameron and stole headphones and medications.

APRIL 18

Lauren C. Petty, 28, of Plainfield, was cited near S. State and Harvard for disobeying a stop sign and driving while license suspended.

SHOREWOOD

MAY 2

Farries O’Bryant, 37, of Joliet, was arrested near Black Road and Brookforest Avenue for driving with a revoked license.