Joliet, Lockport and Shorewood Police Blotter, Dec. 30 – Jan. 14

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Joliet, Shorewood and Lockport police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JOLIET

January 3

Juan Robles-Guzman, 34, of Joliet, was cited for improper lighting and no valid driver’s license near N. Broadway Street and Frank Avenue.

Jazmin Williams, 26, of Joliet, was cited for no valid registration, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and false insurance card near S. Chicago Street and 5th Avenue

Keandre Johnson, 22, of Joliet, was cited for no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle near Henderson Avenue and E. Cass Street

January 4

Faneya Zepeda Del Rio, 32, of Joliet, was cited near E. Cass and N. Chicago streets for illegal use of cell phone, no registration lights, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and invalid driver’s license.

January 5

Jarrius Harris, 20, of Joliet, was cited near Wilson and Albert avenues

for disobeying a stop sign, attempting to flee/elude police and no valid driver’s license

Quan Q. Williams, 33, of Joliet, was cited on the 100 block of S. Larkin Avenue for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

January 6

Kayla Younger, 22, of Aurora, was cited near Plainfield Road and N. Larkin Avenue for following too closely and driving while license suspended.

January 7

Jeffery A. Hill, 29, of Joliet, was cited near 3rd Avenue and Davison Street for possession of drug equipment and driving while license revoked.

Alexander Fintikis, 24, of Crest Hill, was cited near Voyager Lane and Plainfield Road for operating a vehicle with suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Wendy Venice Farries, 45, of Joliet, was cited near Briggs and Washington streets for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended.

January 8

Danielle M. Hall, 27, of Joliet was arrested for battery on the 21000 block of SE Front Road.

LOCKPORT

January 7

Anthony R. King, 47, of Lockport, was cited near Green Garden Place and Nobes Avenue for driving while license suspended and improper lighting.

SHOREWOOD

December 30

Carlos A. Ortiz, 30, of Plainfield, was arrested for driving while license suspended, speeding, improper lane usage after his vehicle was stopped near W. Jefferson Street and Robin Hill Drive for a traffic violation.

January 3

Timothy M. Walker, 25, of Joliet, was arrested for no valid driver’s license, no insurance, no registration light after his vehicle was stopped near Brookforest Avenue and Ridge Road for the registration violation.

Thomas J. Melville, 22, of Joliet

Melville was arrested for possession of cannabis, speeding, and driving while license suspended after his vehicle was stopped near Summit Creek Drive and Black Road for the speeding violation.

January 4

Juan R. Alvarez-Martinez, 27, of Joliet, was arrested for no valid driver's license and equipment violations after his vehicle was stopped near Black and Bronk roads for a license light violation.

January 14

Stephanie Dabu, 22, of Plainfield, was arrested for driving while license revoked and speeding after her vehicle was stopped for the speeding violation on the 900 block of Brookforest Avenue.