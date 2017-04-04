Joliet, Lockport and Shorewood Police Blotter: Feb. 28 – Mar. 16

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Joliet, Shorewood and Lockport police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JOLIET

MARCH 7

Octavia D. McCann, 23, of Joliet was cited near E. Cass and Henderson for no valid registration and driving while license suspended.

Cassiday Hartman, 22, of Lockport was cited near E. Cass and N. Briggs for no headlight, no registration lights, failure to change address, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

MARCH 8

Latifah S. Williams, 25, of Joliet, was cited near E. Jackson and Scott for no headlights, no valid driver’s license, obstructed registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Jamal M. Smith, 25, of Crest Hill, was cited near Ohio and Scott for no tail light, expired driver’s license.

Virginia Lopez-Juantos, 24, of Joliet, was cited near Collins and E. Cass for improper lane usage, license never issued, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Anthony D. Nevels, 44, of Joliet, was cited near N. Hickory and Western for improper lane usage, driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Riley E. White, 36, of Joliet, was cited near Ingalls and Vine for driving while license revoked and improper lane usage.

MARCH 10

Gary F. Douglas, 60, of Joliet was cited, near I80 and S. Briggs for improper headlights and driving while license revoked.

MARCH 11

Sarah A. Garner, 58, of Joliet, was arrested near E. Jackson and Collins streets for failure to signal, improper lane usage, expired driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, aggravated DUI and DUI/drugs.

Damascene Uwayezy, 25, of Chicago, was cited near I80 and S. Chicago St. for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper passing of emergency vehicle and improper passing of emergency vehicle/injury to another.

LOCKPORT

MARCH 8

Suspects broke into a residence on the 1300 block of McCameron and stole a handgun.

MARCH 11

Leonard Harris III, 47, of Joliet was cited near S. Weber and W. Airport roads for expired registration and driving while license revoked.

SHOREWOOD

FEBRUARY 28

Margaret A. Hunter-Pinson, 59, of Joliet, was arrested for retail theft

MARCH 7

Janet Salas, 24, of Romeoville was arrested for theft of cash that occurred on Sept. 26, 2016.

MARCH 11

Sheriece R. Harris, 32, of Chicago, was arrested for driving while license suspended, illegal use of cell phone, no child restraint, no insurance

MARCH 15

Ladonius D. Churchill, 26, of Chicago, with driving while license suspended and improper display of registration Improper display of registration after he was stopped on the 600 block of Brookforest Avenue.

MARCH 16

Daniel J. Montejano, 35, of Plainfield, was arrested, after a random license plate check, for driving while license revoked, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration and no insurance.

Sarah J. Rumburg, 29, of Shorewood, was arrested on a warrant for retail theft.